[SBS Star] "We Always..." Han Hye-jin Shares Why Fights with Husband Ki Sung-yueng Never Last Long

Actress Han Hye-jin, 42, spoke about her happy marriage with professional soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, 35.Recently, Han Hye-jin had an exclusive interview with a news outlet, STARNEWS, at her agency ACE FACTORY headquarters in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.During the interview, Han Hye-jin talked about what kind of person Ki Sung-yueng is."I've learned so much from my husband. He is persistent like a racehorse when it comes to soccer. His life consists of family and soccer; he has no other interests or hobbies.", said the actress."He loves soccer so much. When something bothers him while sprinting, he persistently searches for the problem and trains himself to fix it. He's like the hardest worker ever. I'm not saying that simply because he's my husband. I learned so much from him after marriage.""I always put a lot of effort into my acting jobs. But seeing my husband made me realize my 'hard work' wasn't enough. Ever since I met him, I've become someone who works hard whatever I do.", Han Hye-jin shared with pride."My husband and I give each other strength and root for one another a lot. We do that more because our jobs share many similarities. Athletes have to be chosen by directors; they also depend on fans' cheers and support, much like actors. Both occupations get assessed on our abilities and skills.", Han Hye-jin said."We always talk to each other about our challenges and inner feelings. My husband is the most comfortable person for me to open up to.""The age difference between us makes it difficult for us to fight. Though we may quarrel sometimes, it always ends that day. We joke around and handle conflicts with a sense of humor rather than taking things seriously. That's why, I believe, we've been keeping a nice relationship without fighting.", the actress commented.Han Hye-jin then talked about her ordinary married life with Ki Sung-yueng, which sounds like they are still in the honeymoon phase."Most of the time, my husband and I have three meals every day together. Even when we go to work in the morning, we come home for lunch. People around us find it surprising and wonder how we do it. It's natural for us since we see each other as best friends. We love spending time together."(Credit= ACE FACTORY, 'underhiswings2016' Instagram)(SBS Star)