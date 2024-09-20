뉴스
[SBS Star] "He's Much More Handsome in Person" Jeong Sun Ah Recalls BTS V's Recent Visit to Her Musical
Published 2024.09.20 18:23 View Count
Theater actress Jeong Sun Ah shared what it was like to see V of K-pop boy group BTS in person.

On September 20, Jeong Sun Ah, who has been starring in the musical 'Chicago', guested on KBC Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza'.

Jeong Sun Ah talked about her experience with 'Chicago', "It was not easy as I was the only one that hadn't been on the prior runs of the musical. Since I started later than the other cast members, I was obsessed with the idea that I needed to run faster. It was quite tough."

"There were many dance routines to learn, and I had to lead the show in a different way than before.", the actress shared.
Jeong Seon Ah & BTS V
The host, comedian Lee Eun-ji, mentioned a recent episode about Jeong Sun Ah; singer/theater actor Park Hyo-shin and V went to see 'Chicago' and took photos with her, and she shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

"I almost died of jealousy when I saw your social media post.", Lee Eun-ji told Jeong Sun Ah.

Jeong Sun Ah recalled the occasion, "Hyo-shin and I co-starred in the musical 'The Man Who Laughs'. I think he visited that day because many of the cast members had worked with him multiple times before. He bought the ticket himself and showed up without telling me he was coming."

"Actress Lee Sung Kyoung also came that day. I was so surprised. And I was glad to see Hyo-shin again after a long time.", the actress said.
Jeong Seon Ah & BTS V
Jeong Sun Ah then shared what it was like to see V in person.

"He was much more handsome in person. At first, I didn't recognize him because he wore a face mask. He then took the mask off, but I still didn't recognize him because he was so much more good-looking in person. I was stunned."

"I was so into taking pictures with him that I almost didn't leave the theater that day.", the actress added playfully.
Jeong Seon Ah & BTS V
(Credit= KBS Cool FM, 'summer.jeong' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
