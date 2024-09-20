[SBS Star] "All the Staff Loved the Male Leads" Lee Se Young Tells 'What Comes After Love' On-Set Episode

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Se Young shared a delightful behind-the-scenes story from the 'What Comes After Love' filming.Lee Se Young discussed her new project, Coupang Play's upcoming TV series 'What Comes After Love', in an interview with a news outlet at a coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on September 19.The melodrama 'What Comes After Love' is about a romance between a Korean woman 'Hong' and a Japanese man 'Jungo', previous lovers who reunite five years after a hard breakup.Lee Se Young played 'Hong', and Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro played 'Jungo'.Lee Se Young described in the interview what it was like to work with Sakaguchi Kentaro and another lead actor, Hong Jong Hyun, who played the character 'Min-jun'."All the staff on site adored Sakaguchi Kentaro and Hong Jong Hyun. Even the male staff members.", said the actress."I noticed this thing when filming the sequences where I'm in the frame and then get out of it. When I went to the monitor to check, the staff members focusing the camera were looking at the one in the frame with such affection; that was Sakaguchi Kentaro, not me.""I sometimes doubtfully asked, 'Did you people have that look on your faces when I was in the frame?'. Sakaguchi Kentaro and Hong Jong Hyun hogged all the staff members' love.", Lee Se Young cutely complained."After participating in this series where Korea and Japan worked together, I started thinking about trying out Japanese projects. It's difficult to show the viewers fresh sides of me since I'm no new actor in Korea anymore.", Lee Se Young remarked."It would be nice to try new things instead of confining myself to certain images. In this series, I had more Japanese lines than Sakaguchi Kentaro did. That got me thinking that I might be able to start working in Japan now. I will keep learning Japanese without stopping to make it happen.", the actress said firmly."I wish 'What Comes After Love' could get great results. Like, I wish it could draw new subscribers to Coupang Play.", Lee Se Young concluded.(Credit= Coupang Play)(SBS Star)