[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Recounts Her Audition for 'Guardian' & How She Initially Thought She Failed
Published 2024.09.20 09:40 View Count
Actress Yoo In Na shared a behind-the-scene story from 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' audition.

On September 18, Yoo In Na guested on entertainer Lee Su Ji's YouTube show.

"I debuted with 'High Kick Through the Roof' (MBC's sitcom).", the actress remarked, "'High Kick Through the Roof' audition was the audition that every trainee applied to."
Yoo In Na
"I also applied to the 'Secret Garden' (SBS' Drama) audition back then. I was so nervous that I didn't even notice Kim Eun-sook, the writer of the drama, was in front of me."

"I later heard that after I performed the character, Kim Eun-sook announced that the audition for 'Im Ah-young' was closed since she found the one.", Yoo In Na remembered with a smile.

"Kim Eun-sook told me I amazed her when every cast member gathered and did a table read. I think that's because I used to enter story-telling contests when I was little. I loved reciting things since then.", she added.
Yoo In Na
Yoo In Na then talked about the time she auditioned for tvN's hit drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', another one of Kim Eun-sook's works she participated in.

"I got very nervous since I was auditioning for Kim Eun-sook's work after a long time. Usually, I hardly sweat at all. But I got so nervous that my clothing was soaked by the time I left the audition.", the actress remembered.
Yoo In Na
"There was a line that said, 'This is our first day of many days together, then.'. That sounded sweet, so I performed the line sweetly.", Yoo In Na continued.

"During the audition, however, the writer said it wasn't how she meant it. She said it should sound like someone who went through it all. She told me to give it another shot, so I performed several variations."

"When I finished, Kim Eun-sook said, 'Hmm, okay. It was nice seeing you again.'. I was like, 'Oh, I've totally failed this audition.'."

"But I later found out that the second I left, she said, 'Yes, that's her.'.", Yoo In Na happily recounted.
Yoo In Na

(Credit= '취하면 사칭범' YouTube, tvN Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지