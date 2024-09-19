[SBS Star] "She's Such a Nice Person" Kim Woo Bin Talks about His 9-Year Girlfriend Shin Mina

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin shared what his girlfriend, actress Shin Mina, said about his latest project.On September 19, Kim Woo Bin talked to a news outlet at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul.The actor discussed his recently released project, Netflix's original film 'Officer Black Belt'.'Officer Black Belt' is an action comedy that follows 'Lee Jung-do' (Kim Woo Bin), a seemingly ordinary guy who is a martial arts prodigy.Following an offer from a probation officer 'Kim Sun-min' (actor Kim Sung Kyun), 'Lee Jung-do' starts working as a martial arts officer, closely monitoring probationers to prevent crime.The life of 'Lee Jung-do' changes after meeting 'Kim Sun-min'; when asked whether he had a figure like 'Kim Sun-min' in his life, Kim Woo Bin said there were plenty."I'm blessed to have a lot of great people in my life. My parents are my mentors, and there's the CEO of my agency. I have so many good adults around me who teach me a lot.""There are also many great sunbae actors. I am walking on the right path because of their positive impact. Now I try to follow them by sharing the love they gave me with my hoobaes.", the actor remarked.Kim Woo Bin shared his perspective on what is a 'good adult'."I think it's someone who seems to be an example in many ways, someone who has many qualities to follow, and someone I'd want to see more of. Additionally, someone that makes me want to remember them and someone I'd like to contact."Often referred to as a 'celebrity couple with kind influences', Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina have been getting a lot of attention and support from the public.About the significant attention on him and his lover, Kim Woo Bin said, "I don't feel overwhelmed by the support. I'm grateful for it. She's such a nice person that influences me positively."Although the couple went public with their romance almost ten years ago, saying Shin Mina's name made Kim Woo Bin nervously admit, "My hands got all sweaty.""She thoroughly enjoyed the film.", the actor said and laughed, sharing his girlfriend's reaction to 'Officer Black Belt'."After watching my project, she never says, 'I like how you act in a certain scene.'. She told me she was glad to learn about the job of martial arts officer. She said learning about their unseen effort made her feel grateful.", Kim Woo Bin shared."She didn't comment on my character 'Lee Jung-do'. She has been filming all the time, so we didn't have time to talk about it.", he added.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'illusomina' Instagram)(SBS Star)