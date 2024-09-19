[SBS Star] "I Wanted to End the Whole Thing & Leave" Han Hye Jin Mentions Breakup with Jeon Hyun Moo

이미지 확대하기

Model Han Hye Jin mentioned her breakup with ex-boyfriend announcer Jeon Hyun Moo.On September 18, Han Hye Jin guested on the first episode of comedian Park Na-rae's YouTube show.The two reminisced about what brought them closer when they first met on MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'."I don't think we would have become close if we had met somewhere else.", Han Hye Jin said, and Park Na-rae agreed.Park Na-rae said Han Hye Jin was difficult to talk to at first, but she liked Han Hye Jin's professional attitude."I thought, 'Wow, there's someone as passionate as me!'. That's how we became close.", Park Na-rae remembered.During their conversation, Park Na-rae mentioned 'Yeoeunpa', a spin-off project on 'I Live Alone' she did with Han Hye Jin and Hwasa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO."It was a sort of a 'B-rated' concept where we wore unusual makeup and costumes.", Park Na-rae said."On the morning of the 'Yeoeunpa' shoot, Hye Jin called me and asked, 'What are you wearing today? Show me your makeup.'. She, a model, wanted to go harder than me, a comedian. I loved her passion.", she added.Han Hye Jin, however, revealed that she was not very happy about participating in 'Yeoeunpa'."That was very stressful for me. Still, I did it since you wanted it, Na-rae. You wanted to do the project so much, and if I said no, it wouldn't happen.", Han Hye Jin said."Since I'm a model, I don't like looking bad. I didn't want to look silly because my job was to look gorgeous all the time.""Plus, that was after my breakup, so my position at MBC was a bit...", Han Hye Jin added, indirectly mentioning her breakup with Jeon Hyun Moo, another 'I Live Alone' cast."Honestly, I just wanted to end the whole thing and leave. But you wanted to do 'Yeoeunpa' a lot and seemed very passionate about it.", Han Hye Jin said."Hwasa probably didn't wish to commit that much to the concept, too. She must have had the hardest time with it. She is a musician, think about it!", the model added, bursting into laughter."You don't have to apologize to us, though, as 'Yeoeunpa' was so loved. I'm fine with it, but it wasn't an easy concept.", she commented.Later on the show, Han Hye Jin asked Park Na-rae who would be her next guest; "I'm guessing that it would be one of the 'I Live Alone' family.", the model guessed."Is it him?", she asked and laughed, indirectly referring to her ex."No, it would be awkward to feature you two one after another.", Park Na-rae replied.Meanwhile, Han Hye Jin and Jeon Hyun Moo made their relationship public in February 2018.However, the two broke up in March 2019.(Credit= '나래식' YouTube, 'mbc_ilivealone' Instagram)(SBS Star)