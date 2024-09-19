뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Wanted to End the Whole Thing & Leave" Han Hye Jin Mentions Breakup with Jeon Hyun Moo
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Wanted to End the Whole Thing & Leave" Han Hye Jin Mentions Breakup with Jeon Hyun Moo

Published 2024.09.19 14:41 Updated 2024.09.19 14:42 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Wanted to End the Whole Thing & Leave" Han Hye Jin Mentions Breakup with Jeon Hyun Moo
Model Han Hye Jin mentioned her breakup with ex-boyfriend announcer Jeon Hyun Moo.

On September 18, Han Hye Jin guested on the first episode of comedian Park Na-rae's YouTube show.

The two reminisced about what brought them closer when they first met on MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'.

"I don't think we would have become close if we had met somewhere else.", Han Hye Jin said, and Park Na-rae agreed.

Park Na-rae said Han Hye Jin was difficult to talk to at first, but she liked Han Hye Jin's professional attitude.

"I thought, 'Wow, there's someone as passionate as me!'. That's how we became close.", Park Na-rae remembered.
Han Hye Jin & Jeon Hyun Moo
During their conversation, Park Na-rae mentioned 'Yeoeunpa', a spin-off project on 'I Live Alone' she did with Han Hye Jin and Hwasa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO.

"It was a sort of a 'B-rated' concept where we wore unusual makeup and costumes.", Park Na-rae said.

"On the morning of the 'Yeoeunpa' shoot, Hye Jin called me and asked, 'What are you wearing today? Show me your makeup.'. She, a model, wanted to go harder than me, a comedian. I loved her passion.", she added.
Han Hye Jin & Jeon Hyun Moo
Han Hye Jin, however, revealed that she was not very happy about participating in 'Yeoeunpa'.

"That was very stressful for me. Still, I did it since you wanted it, Na-rae. You wanted to do the project so much, and if I said no, it wouldn't happen.", Han Hye Jin said.

"Since I'm a model, I don't like looking bad. I didn't want to look silly because my job was to look gorgeous all the time."

"Plus, that was after my breakup, so my position at MBC was a bit...", Han Hye Jin added, indirectly mentioning her breakup with Jeon Hyun Moo, another 'I Live Alone' cast.
Han Hye Jin & Jeon Hyun Moo
"Honestly, I just wanted to end the whole thing and leave. But you wanted to do 'Yeoeunpa' a lot and seemed very passionate about it.", Han Hye Jin said.

"Hwasa probably didn't wish to commit that much to the concept, too. She must have had the hardest time with it. She is a musician, think about it!", the model added, bursting into laughter.

"You don't have to apologize to us, though, as 'Yeoeunpa' was so loved. I'm fine with it, but it wasn't an easy concept.", she commented.

Later on the show, Han Hye Jin asked Park Na-rae who would be her next guest; "I'm guessing that it would be one of the 'I Live Alone' family.", the model guessed.

"Is it him?", she asked and laughed, indirectly referring to her ex.

"No, it would be awkward to feature you two one after another.", Park Na-rae replied.
Han Hye Jin & Jeon Hyun Moo
Meanwhile, Han Hye Jin and Jeon Hyun Moo made their relationship public in February 2018.

However, the two broke up in March 2019.
 

(Credit= '나래식' YouTube, 'mbc_ilivealone' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지