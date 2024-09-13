뉴스
[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares that She Wishes She Was the One Who Gave Birth to NewJeans HYEIN
[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares that She Wishes She Was the One Who Gave Birth to NewJeans HYEIN

[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares that She Wishes She Was the One Who Gave Birth to NewJeans HYEIN
Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation playfully wished that she was the one who gave birth to HYEIN of girl group NewJeans. 

On September 11, Sooyoung guested on her fellow group member, Hyoyeon's YouTube show, "Hyo's Level Up." 

As Sooyoung is gearing up for her solo debut, she shared her thoughts with Hyoyeon, saying, "I did wonder if it might be a bit late to debut as a solo, but it's something I've always wanted to do. I kept trying and knocking on doors, but the timing just never worked out until this year." 

She went on, "Now that I'm in my 30s, I feel like I've got a better grasp on dancing, singing, and acting. I was involved in every part of the album; I didn't leave anything untouched. It was so fulfilling to create the album entirely on my own." 

She shared her excitement about the album as well, saying, "I included all the songs I had saved in my archive." 

When Hyoyeon asked Sooyoung if she had finished preparing the album, Sooyoung replied, "I did. I sent my solo song to Tiffany the other day, and she video-called me. It turned out she teared up, listening to the song. She said she cried because she could feel how hard I worked on it. Tiffany also told me, 'I cried because I couldn't help but think of you when you were 12 years old.'"
After that, Hyoyeon asked whether there was any hoobae group that she was into these days. 

Without hesitation, Sooyoung answered, "Yes, I do! I genuinely love NewJeans so much. They're not just cute; they're incredibly talented. They're so good that I keep wanting to watch them and look up all their fancams." 

Hyoyeon agreed, saying, "Yeah, it's impressive to see their skills improving. I feel proud, even though I wasn't the one producing them," then laughed. 

To this, Sooyoung jokingly responded, "I really wish that I was the one who gave birth to HYEIN!" which got everyone, including the production team of "Hyo's Level Up," laughing.
 

(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, 'newjeans_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
