[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Opens Up About Missing the Chance to Tell a Girl He Liked Her

On September 10, Park Seo Jun joined producer Na Young-seok's YouTube live show.
On that day, Park Seo Jun and Na Young-seok took some time to read viewers' concerns.
One viewer shared that she had been single her entire life and was currently in love with someone she only knows as a friend from university. She then provided some details about their friendship that makes her sometimes wonder, "Does he have feelings for me too?"
He continued, "I think it's important to express your feelings. If you tell him, 'Actually, I like you,' it might turn into 'Oh, you like me too?' right?"
Na Young-seok, watching him deliver these lines, remarked, "Wait, my heart just fluttered for a second there. Seo Jun, you're so romantic! You're a true actor, aren't you?"
Park Seo Jun responded with a playful tone, "Well, I've done a lot of romantic comedies."
He continued, "If you don't express yourself, though, they may never know how you feel. Only those who make their feelings known can find out how the other person truly feels about them, even though it doesn't guarantee that you'll win their heart. To make that person like you, you need to express yourself first."
Park Seo Jun also reflected on his own experiences, saying, "I really relate to this because there were times when I struggled to express myself as well. Looking back, I realize that my feelings were so pure. I still cherish those pure feelings deep inside my heart."
