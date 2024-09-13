뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Opens Up About Missing the Chance to Tell a Girl He Liked Her
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Opens Up About Missing the Chance to Tell a Girl He Liked Her

Published 2024.09.13 17:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Opens Up About Missing the Chance to Tell a Girl He Liked Her
Actor Park Seo Jun shared his experience of not being able to express his feelings to a girl he liked. 

On September 10, Park Seo Jun joined producer Na Young-seok's YouTube live show. 

On that day, Park Seo Jun and Na Young-seok took some time to read viewers' concerns.

One viewer shared that she had been single her entire life and was currently in love with someone she only knows as a friend from university. She then provided some details about their friendship that makes her sometimes wonder, "Does he have feelings for me too?"
Park Seo Jun
After hearing her story, Park Seo Jun said, "Reading this, it reminded me of movies like 'Architecture 101' and other films about campus romance. But I also feel that the viewer might not have expressed her feelings openly. So, it's hard to know whether the person she likes has given any signals or if they're completely unaware," he analyzed.

He continued, "I think it's important to express your feelings. If you tell him, 'Actually, I like you,' it might turn into 'Oh, you like me too?' right?" 

Na Young-seok, watching him deliver these lines, remarked, "Wait, my heart just fluttered for a second there. Seo Jun, you're so romantic! You're a true actor, aren't you?" 

Park Seo Jun responded with a playful tone, "Well, I've done a lot of romantic comedies."
Park Seo Jun
After that, Park Seo Jun added, "If you don't express your feelings, many misunderstandings can arise. The fact that the person came to pick you up might just be because you had a suitcase with you. But if they came to pick you up when you asked, it suggests that things between you two might not be entirely hopeless."

He continued, "If you don't express yourself, though, they may never know how you feel. Only those who make their feelings known can find out how the other person truly feels about them, even though it doesn't guarantee that you'll win their heart. To make that person like you, you need to express yourself first."

Park Seo Jun also reflected on his own experiences, saying, "I really relate to this because there were times when I struggled to express myself as well. Looking back, I realize that my feelings were so pure. I still cherish those pure feelings deep inside my heart."
 

(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지