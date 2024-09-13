뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Describes the Intense Challenges Faced While Filming 'D.P.'
Actor Jung Ha In shared the difficulties he faced while filming the drama "D.P."

On September 12, entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Shoot Bro" released a new episode online. 

This new episode of "Shoot Bro" featured Jung Hae In as a guest. 
Jung Hae In
During the show, Shin Dong-yeob commented, "I can't imagine how tough it must have been to film 'D.P.' While watching the series, I kept wondering, 'How much did he get paid to endure all that and deliver such a performance?'"

He then asked, "I came across an interview where you mentioned that filming 'D.P.' was really hard. Could you tell us more about your experience working on it?" 

Jung Hae In responded, "Yeah, filming 'D.P.' wasn't easy. Not only the subject, but also the theme were pretty heavy, and I had to shave off all my hair again. During that time, I even dreamed of re-enlisting in the military and had many nightmares." 

He added, "The set seemed so real that I sometimes mistakenly said 'Private Jung Hae In' instead of 'Private Ahn Jun-ho.' I even experienced a bit of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) in the beginning."

Despite this, he showed a positive attitude, saying, "I've played police and military roles quite often. Those roles are somewhat comfortable to play. Dirt on the military uniform isn't noticeable, you know. The costume team didn't have to worry as much."
Jung Hae In
In "D.P.," Jung Hae In plays Private Ahn Jun-ho, a member of the Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) team.

"D.P." follows Private Ahn Jun-ho and his team as they track down deserters and confront harsh realities, encountering people with diverse and complex stories along the way.

The first season of "D.P." was released in August 2021, and the second season came out in July 2023. Both seasons were big hits.
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
