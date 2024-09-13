[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Devastated After Losing 300 Cha Eun-woo Photos from 'Law of the Jungle' Filming

On September 12, Hong Seok-chun guested on entertainer Park Myung-soo's YouTube show, "Face Genius Cha Eun-soo."
Since Hong Seok-chun meets a good-looking celebrity every week, Park Myung-soo curiously asked who his real favorite was out of all the handsome celebrities.
Hong Seok-chun immediately said, "It's Cha Eun-woo, and that's not going to be changed."
He reminisced, "When Cha Eun-woo first debuted as ASTRO, we went to New Caledonia for 'Law of the Jungle.' Originally, it was between Cha Eun-woo and two other members, but I chose him. I thought, 'This one is going to make it big.' So, I picked him and told the production team, 'It has to be him. I just know he's going to succeed—definitely arrange it with him.'"
He continued, "During the week of filming, no matter how tough things got, I was so happy. Even though we had nowhere to sleep and everything was exhausting, just looking at Cha Eun-woo's face relieved all my fatigue," marveling at his good looks.
Suddenly, Hong Seok-chun erupted in frustration, saying, 'But you know, I lost that phone! I lost it in Thailand. I got into a fight with someone, and they threw my phone into a ditch!'"
He lamented, "There were 300 photos of Cha Eun-woo on that phone! You don't know how much I wanted to recover it! Anyway, now the photos are all gone," sighing deeply.
