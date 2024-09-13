[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Devastated After Losing 300 Cha Eun-woo Photos from 'Law of the Jungle' Filming

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Hong Seok-chun, who is the very first homosexual to come out on air in Korea, shared how devastated he felt when he lost over 300 photos of K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo from "Law of the Jungle" shooting.On September 12, Hong Seok-chun guested on entertainer Park Myung-soo's YouTube show, "Face Genius Cha Eun-soo."During the talk, Park Myung-soo mentioned Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show "Jewel Box," which features a handsome celebrity in each episode.Since Hong Seok-chun meets a good-looking celebrity every week, Park Myung-soo curiously asked who his real favorite was out of all the handsome celebrities.Hong Seok-chun immediately said, "It's Cha Eun-woo, and that's not going to be changed."He reminisced, "When Cha Eun-woo first debuted as ASTRO, we went to New Caledonia for 'Law of the Jungle.' Originally, it was between Cha Eun-woo and two other members, but I chose him. I thought, 'This one is going to make it big.' So, I picked him and told the production team, 'It has to be him. I just know he's going to succeed—definitely arrange it with him.'"He continued, "During the week of filming, no matter how tough things got, I was so happy. Even though we had nowhere to sleep and everything was exhausting, just looking at Cha Eun-woo's face relieved all my fatigue," marveling at his good looks.Hong Seok-chun also shared a behind-the-scenes story, "Before we went deep into the jungle to start shooting, we spent the first day at a hotel. During that one-night stay, I took 300 photos of Cha Eun-woo by the pool. After taking those photos, I coached him on which poses to strike, which angles suited him best, and things like that."Suddenly, Hong Seok-chun erupted in frustration, saying, 'But you know, I lost that phone! I lost it in Thailand. I got into a fight with someone, and they threw my phone into a ditch!'"He lamented, "There were 300 photos of Cha Eun-woo on that phone! You don't know how much I wanted to recover it! Anyway, now the photos are all gone," sighing deeply.(Credit= '얼굴천재 차은수' YouTube, SBS Law of the Jungle)(SBS Star)