[SBS Star] "I'll Be a Father Tomorrow" SJ SungMin Shares How Nervous He Feels About Becoming a Father
[SBS Star] "I'll Be a Father Tomorrow" SJ SungMin Shares How Nervous He Feels About Becoming a Father

Published 2024.09.12 18:35
[SBS Star] "I'll Be a Father Tomorrow" SJ SungMin Shares How Nervous He Feels About Becoming a Father
SungMin of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared how nervous he feels about becoming a father. 

On September 12 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show "Son Tae-jin's Trot Radio," SungMin made a guest appearance. 

During the show, a listener sent the team of "Son Tae-jin's Trot Radio" that she had become a grandmother after her grandchild was born at 5 PM. 

After congratulating her, SungMin said, "Can I say something?" and then made a surprising confession: "Starting tomorrow, I'll be a dad. My son will be born tomorrow."

He added, "I'm already nervous since it's been a while since I've been on the radio show, but the fact about becoming a father tomorrow has me even more on edge. My hands are trembling right now."
Sounding excited, the host Son Tae-jin commented, "Congratulations! I hope everything goes smoothly with the delivery. Yeah, you must be really nervous!" 

SungMin replied, "I've been stuttering since earlier, and the trembling keeps coming from deep in my chest."

When Son Tae-jin asked SungMin to say a few words to his son, SungMin shared, "My son's nickname is 'Popo.' We had a dream about a waterfall ('pokpo' in Korean), so we named him Popo. Popo, I'm so nervous I don't know what to say, but your mom has taken great care of you for the past ten months, enduring many hardships, so once you're born, I will work even harder to protect and raise you. I'll play with you a lot. I'll see you tomorrow. I love you, Popo. And honey, I love you, too."
SungMin married theater actress Kim Sa-eun in 2014. They are now expecting their first child after ten years of marriage.

(Credit= MBC Standard FM Son Tae-jin's Trot Radio, 'shantokki32' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
