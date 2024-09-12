[SBS Star] "All Male Trainees Used to Call Her..." Hyoyeon Reveals Sooyoung's Trainee Days Episode

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung and Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared some memories from their trainee days.On September 11, Hyoyeon posted a new episode of her YouTube show featuring Sooyoung as a guest.The two friends of the same age said they began their training at SM Entertainment in the same year, 2000.Reflecting on their pre-debut days, Sooyoung said, "I still can remember. From then on, Hyoyeon seemed like a celebrity even from far away."Sooyoung shared a memory from her trainee days when she unexpectedly spotted Hyoyeon outside."There was this big fast food restaurant on Apgujeong Rodeo Street at the time. It was like a gathering spot for all. I was on the restaurant's second floor, gazing at the crosswalk below.""A striking girl strolled by, with a tiny face and vibrant red hair, sporting cargo pants. I looked at her and thought, 'Wow, she's super pretty.'. I felt like I saw her somewhere before; it quickly clicked that she was a fellow SM Entertainment trainee.", Sooyoung remembered.She added, "Hyoyeon looks like a celebrity even when she's out and about, I thought.""This is both flattering and sad, but I was THE celebrity during my trainee days.", Hyoyeon shyly bragged, making Sooyoung giggle."It's true. Hyoyeon was a celebrity among the other trainees.", Sooyoung added, "Before Hyoyeon joined as a trainee, she was famous as a dance prodigy at a dance academy she previously attended.""After she joined, Hyoyeon always danced in the center of the first row during every dance class. She always danced first, and everyone else followed her.", Sooyoung said.Hyoyeon then shared what Sooyoung was like when she was a trainee."Sooyoung felt more like an unnie to me than any other female trainees older than me. Even though we are the same age, she seemed more mature than I am.", Hyoyeon remarked."I can so clearly remember this; every male trainee called her Jun Ji Hyun (actress).", Hyoyeon shared with a laugh.As Sooyoung let out a shriek of embarrassment, Hyoyeon playfully teased, "I know you can remember!"(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, IEUM HASHTAG)(SBS Star)