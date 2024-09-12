[SBS Star] "Kissed on Date 2, Proposed on Date 3" Han Go Eun Reveals How Her Love Story Escalated Quickly

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Go Eun shared her romance that skyrocketed from a kiss on date two to a proposal on date three.On September 10 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," Han Go Eun joined as a guest.During the talk with the hosts, Han Go Eun revealed her love story with her 4-year-younger non-celebrity husband, Shin Young-soo.Han Go Eun, who was introduced to her husband by her friend, initially did not find him attractive during their first date.She said, "On the day we met, we had some drinks together, and he pretty much passed out as he's not the best drinker in the world. He went home first, and I asked my friend to check up on him. That was it. It was fun, but I wasn't attracted to him or anything. He looked too much like a baby to me because of his youthful appearance. I thought we could be friends though."But from the next morning, messages from her husband started piling up, Han Go Eun said.If it had been only one or two, she might not have checked them, but since there were around ten messages, she checked them when she wanted to unwind after work and replied. Her husband responded immediately, saying he was nearby.Han Go Eun recalled, "He waited for me in front of the elevator. I appreciated that thoughtfulness and found his shy demeanor cute."Han Go Eun also shared, "He was drinking with a friend who apparently said, 'You went on a date with Han Go Eun? No way, that can't be real!' I felt defensive and confronted the friend, saying, 'Why is it so surprising that he went on a date with me? There's nothing wrong with him!' Even though I had only met my husband once before, I felt very protective of him. That day was the start of our relationship."She added that she made the first move with a kiss, saying, "I think I fell for his gentleness and thoughtfulness. If I hadn't made the first move, my husband might never have done it."After that, Han Go Eun revealed that her husband proposed to her on their third date.The actress stated, "We met on the weekend, had fun drinking together, and he passed out early—yes, again. Back then, he'd even pass out after just two cans of beer. Anyway, I kept drinking by myself, and in the morning, I went to the room he was in and asked, 'Did you sleep well? Do you want some food?' He stared at me for a while, then out of the blue, he asked, 'Do you want to get married?' I replied, 'Sure. And what do you want to eat?' I didn't get a grand proposal."Han Go Eun concluded by saying that she got married after just three months, reflecting, "I thought it wouldn't be bad to marry him. Everything flowed naturally, like a well-scripted movie. There were no obstacles in our way. One day, we were just married."(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'hangoeun310' Instagram)(SBS Star)