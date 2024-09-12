[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Says He Never Thought about Switching from Modeling to Acting at First?

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actor Kim Woo Bin revealed that he initially had no intentions of pursuing a career in acting.On September 10, Netflix Korea shared a video on its YouTube channel featuring the stars of its original film 'Officer Black Belt', Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun, as guests.Kim Woo Bin gave an update on his recent activities, "I've been shooting a series, which is also Netflix's. The company gives actors much support and free merch."As the hosts praised his deep voice, Kim Woo Bin shyly said, "I did a lot of vocal training when I was younger and was preparing to pursue an acting career."Kim Woo Bin also revealed his daily routine; he writes a 'thanks note' before bed."Each day, I find five things I am grateful for and write them down. It's easy when you start with simple things. Writing them down makes me think about things I was grateful for that day and remember it.", Kim Woo Bin said."I started doing that around the time I debuted.", he added, "Now I'm focusing more on the little things to be thankful for."During the conversation, Kim Woo Bin shared how he started his acting career."Initially, I never thought about becoming an actor. I just wanted to be a good model and later become a professor at a modeling department, training hoobae models.", he said."During my modeling career, I realized this job requires some acting. When I was on advertisement shootings or attending meetings, people there asked me to act on certain scenes, and I didn't know what to do. So, I started taking acting lessons to be a better model.""I learned acting from actor Moon Won-joo, and he was amazing. He taught acting very well and with such passion that I became interested in it. That's when my path got slightly shifted, I think.", Kim Woo Bin remarked.When asked if there were any genres they wanted to try, the two actors each answered.Kim Sung Kyun replied, "I'd like to try action before it's too late. It would be a good opportunity to get fit as well.", he remarked.Kim Woo Bin answered, "I'd like to try historical drama since I've never done it. And it would be refreshing to play a character with a professional occupation. There were not a lot of opportunities for me to play that kind of character."(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)