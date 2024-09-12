뉴스
[SBS Star] Jay Park Retracts His Retirement Plans & Shares New Future Goals
[SBS Star] Jay Park Retracts His Retirement Plans & Shares New Future Goals

[SBS Star] Jay Park Retracts His Retirement Plans & Shares New Future Goals
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park shared that he is reconsidering his retirement plans and has revealed his new goals for the future.

On September 11 episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star," Jay Park made a guest appearance. 

At the beginning of the show, Jay Park was asked by the hosts, "It's your first time on our show in four years, right? We heard there's something you would like to take back from your last appearance. What is it?"

Chuckling, Jay Park responded, "Yeah, I mentioned retiring the last time I was on this show. I would like to take that back." 

He explained, "I still think about retiring at some point. It feels right to step away while you're still doing well," admitting his original thoughts have not changed.
Jay Park
Jay Park then shared the reason behind his earlier thoughts of retirement.

Jay Park explained, "Since I had started my own company and everything, there were too many things on my plate that I had to manage on my own. It felt like I was just going through each day, trying to survive and nothing more. I didn't want to keep pushing myself like that, which is why I thought about retiring."

However, he revealed that he has decided to put his retirement on hold for now. 

Jay Park candidly said, "As I play a significant role in the new company I started, I've put off retiring for the time being."
Jay Park
After that, the hip-hop artist mentioned that he is currently focusing on his new company, More Vision. 

Jay Park shared, "I'm preparing to debut both a male and female K-pop group, aiming for next year or the year after. I'm a huge fan of hip-hop, you know, so the groups will have that kind of vibe. At the moment, there are 11 trainees I'm considering for those groups." 

To this, Kim Gu-ra commented, "Oh really? That's impressive. And it's great that you're thinking about retirement that way." 
Jay Park
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'moresojuplease' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
