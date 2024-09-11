뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Shares that He Has Never Been Asked Out in His Life
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Shares that He Has Never Been Asked Out in His Life

Published 2024.09.11 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Shares that He Has Never Been Asked Out in His Life
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS has made a surprising confession, revealing that he has never been asked out in his entire life.

On September 10, a new episode of "Run Jin" was posted on BTS' official YouTube channel. 

In this episode of "Run Jin," JIN met with YouTuber Kwak Tube, mixed martial artist Kim Dong-hyun, and boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER's member YEONJUN.

When they were all gathered, the production team of "Run Jin" had them play "This or That" game.

After tackling several difficult choices, they faced another challenging question. 

The production team asked whether they would prefer to be confessed to in a group chat for work or in the middle of the street in Hongdae, with the confession delivered by someone performing a traditional mask dance.
JIN
JIN
In response, Kim Dong-hyun questioned, "Wait, isn't being asked out a good thing? I mean, both options are pretty good, aren't they?" 

JIN commented, "Well, if someone confesses to you in a group chat, you can simply reject them. But who would want to be asked out by someone performing a traditional mask dance? It would be so embarrassing with so many people around."

Kim Dong-hyun shared his thoughts, "In a way, it seems better to get asked out like that in front of strangers than people you know." 

Hearing this, Kwak Tube said, "I think I'd prefer the group chat. I've never been asked out before, but..." and made a sad face. 

JIN also said, "Oh, I've never been asked out by anyone as well," shocking everyone.

In response, Kim Dong-hyun, Kwak Tube, and YEONJUN immediately expressed disbelief, saying, "For real? No! Don't lie to us!"

However, JIN insisted, "It's true though! I don't really know many people, so I've never been asked out. True story!"
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
