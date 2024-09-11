[SBS Star] "He's Not Even in the Film" Zo In Sung Follows 'I, the Executioner' Gathering for Jung Hae In

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Director Ryu Seung-wan of 'I, the Executioner' shared an episode about actors Zo In Sung and Jung Hae In.On September 11, Ryu Seung-wan had an interview with a news outlet about his upcoming action crime movie 'I, the Executioner'.'I, the Executioner' follows the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit that veteran detective 'Seo Do-cheol' leads; with a newly joined detective 'Park Sun-woo', the unit chases a serial killer who shocked the whole country.The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit film 'Veteran' by Ryu Seung-wan, which made action crime genres very popular in Korean cinema.Played 'Seo Do-cheol' in 'Veteran', Hwang Jung Min plays the same character again in 'I, the Executioner'.Joining the film's cinematic universe as a newly added character, 'Park Sun-woo', Jung Hae In gives the movie a fresh new vibe.During the interview, Ryu Seung-wan expressed his thanks to Zo In Sung.Although Zo In Sung is not in the movie, the director said the actor played a significant role in supporting Jung Hae In, who felt pressured as he joins the cast in the sequel to the film loved by many."People loved 'Jo Tae-oh' (actor Yoo Ah In), the villain of 'Veteran', so much. The character left a lasting impression on the public.", Ryu Seung-wan said."But Jung Hae In didn't try to compare himself to the beloved character when he was acting, and I didn't want him to.""It must have been challenging for him to perform in this project.", Ryu Seung-wan added."Jung Hae In seemed under huge pressure before the filming started. Hwang Jung Min suggested we go on a short trip together to help him relax. So, we went to a vacation cabin in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do. And Zo In Sung took his time to join us.""Drinking with us until late at night, Zo In Sung helped Jung Hae In unwind. I truly appreciate him.", Ryu Seung-wan remarked.Meanwhile, 'I, the Executioner' will hit the theaters on September 13.(Credit= CJ ENM, 'zoinsung_official' 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)