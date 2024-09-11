[SBS Star] "Are We Dating? Well..." Jung Hae In Responds to Dating Rumors with Jung So Min

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In addressed the dating rumors with actress Jung So Min, which stemmed from their notable on-screen chemistry in "Love Next Door."On September 11, Jung Hae In sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Jung Hae In talked about Jung So Min, whom he is starring in the currently airing romantic comedy tvN drama "Love Next Door."Jung Hae In said, "Since our characters are childhood friends in the story, we had to become close before starting the project. So, we met up beforehand, and became close. Neither of us is particularly extroverted, but when introverts get close, there's a certain vibe that comes with it."The actor continued, "We did get comfortable with each other, and the childhood friend vibe came out naturally. We had great banter and I kept pulling jokes, with her responding so well that I couldn't help but keep going."He added, "In my previous projects, I had to present myself with a more steady, grounded demeanor. But in 'Love Next Door,' So Min had leadership on set, and she guided me in a way that I could trust and rely on her. She created an atmosphere where I could joke around freely, and she would start joking first too."Given the strong chemistry between the two, some have even speculated, "Aren't they dating?"Regarding this, Jung Hae In responded, "I think people are saying that because our chemistry is so good. Not only is it evident in the drama, but also in the behind-the-scenes videos we shot to promote the show. We appeared close in those videos, which probably sparked the rumors. Our on-set chemistry was exceptional—it really was one of the best."When asked jokingly, "Are you really not dating?" he playfully replied, "I'll just not be commenting on that."(Credit= tvN Love Next Door)(SBS Star)