Published 2024.09.11 14:55 Updated 2024.09.11 14:56 View Count
[SBS Star] Young K Recalls Crying Out of Frustration While Working on DAY6's Latest Album at a Cafe
K-pop boy band DAY6's member Young K opened up about a moment of frustration that brought him to tears while working on the band's latest album at a café.

On September 9, DAY6 guested on K-pop artist IU's YouTube show "Palette." 

As DAY6 just made their comeback with a new mini album "Band Aid," IU asked the members about the album, specifically the title track "Melt Down," during the show.  

The lyricist of the song, Young K, answered by saying, "In life, we often face cold responses and tough times. The moment we truly melt down is when we receive a smile or a warm word from someone we care about or love. That's what I tried to express with this song."

IU commented, "The song feels like a love story, but it also has a vibe of unrequited love. It even comes across as a reflection on humanity."

SUNGJIN agreed, saying, "Yeah, you're right. In our songs, we usually avoid having a specific narrator or character. Instead, we aim to present emotions and stories in a way that's more universal and abstract way." 

Young K added, "'Melt Down' can be interpreted in various ways. We try to detail the situation as much as possible, but ultimately, we leave it up to the listener to connect with it."
Young K
Then, IU shared, "I heard that you cried while working on this album, Young K. Is this true?" 

Laughing, Young K confirmed and started reminiscing the moment when he was working on the lyrics in a café with SUNGJIN. 

He said, "I was just feeling really frustrated at that time, because I couldn't get the lyrics right. I had written them, but they weren't it. They didn't turn out the way I wanted. So, I ended up tearing up a bit," then chuckled. 
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
