뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares His Appreciation for Having Son Ye-jin in His Life
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares His Appreciation for Having Son Ye-jin in His Life

Published 2024.09.11 11:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares His Appreciation for Having Son Ye-jin in His Life
Actor Hyun Bin smiled as he talked about his wife, actress Son Ye-jin, and shared how thankful he is to have her by his side. 

Recently, Hyun Bin attended the 49th Toronto International Film Festival for his movie "Harbin."

"Harbin" is a historical drama directed by Woo Min-ho, set in 1909, following the tense pursuit between those heading to Harbin, China, and those chasing them, with Hyun Bin starring as Ahn Jung-geun, the Korean independence activist who assassinated Japan's first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, that year. 

The film had its world premiere in the Gala program of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024.
Hyun Bin
Before the screening, Hyun Bin, actor Lee Dong Wook, who plays Lee Chang-seop―a fictional Korean independence activist, appeared on the red carpet alongside director Woo Min-ho, where they greeted the audience.

Many fans from around the world gathered on the red carpet on this day, and the team of "Harbin" responded with smiles and poses for photos as they entered the venue.
Hyun Bin
During a red carpet interview, Hyun Bin mentioned his wife, Son Ye-jin. 

When asked how his wife, also an actor herself, had supported him during the filming of "Harbin," he smiled broadly and said, "Since we're both actors, sharing the same profession, she really understands and accepts me, and for that alone, I'm incredibly thankful. She supported me in every way."
Hyun Bin
"Harbin" is scheduled for official release in Korea this December.

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, CJ ENM) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지