[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares His Appreciation for Having Son Ye-jin in His Life

Actor Hyun Bin smiled as he talked about his wife, actress Son Ye-jin, and shared how thankful he is to have her by his side.Recently, Hyun Bin attended the 49th Toronto International Film Festival for his movie "Harbin.""Harbin" is a historical drama directed by Woo Min-ho, set in 1909, following the tense pursuit between those heading to Harbin, China, and those chasing them, with Hyun Bin starring as Ahn Jung-geun, the Korean independence activist who assassinated Japan's first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, that year.The film had its world premiere in the Gala program of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024.Before the screening, Hyun Bin, actor Lee Dong Wook, who plays Lee Chang-seop―a fictional Korean independence activist, appeared on the red carpet alongside director Woo Min-ho, where they greeted the audience.Many fans from around the world gathered on the red carpet on this day, and the team of "Harbin" responded with smiles and poses for photos as they entered the venue.During a red carpet interview, Hyun Bin mentioned his wife, Son Ye-jin.When asked how his wife, also an actor herself, had supported him during the filming of "Harbin," he smiled broadly and said, "Since we're both actors, sharing the same profession, she really understands and accepts me, and for that alone, I'm incredibly thankful. She supported me in every way.""Harbin" is scheduled for official release in Korea this December.(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)