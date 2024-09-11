[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Shares His Appreciation for Having Son Ye-jin in His Life

Recently, Hyun Bin attended the 49th Toronto International Film Festival for his movie "Harbin."
"Harbin" is a historical drama directed by Woo Min-ho, set in 1909, following the tense pursuit between those heading to Harbin, China, and those chasing them, with Hyun Bin starring as Ahn Jung-geun, the Korean independence activist who assassinated Japan's first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, that year.
The film had its world premiere in the Gala program of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024.
Many fans from around the world gathered on the red carpet on this day, and the team of "Harbin" responded with smiles and poses for photos as they entered the venue.
When asked how his wife, also an actor herself, had supported him during the filming of "Harbin," he smiled broadly and said, "Since we're both actors, sharing the same profession, she really understands and accepts me, and for that alone, I'm incredibly thankful. She supported me in every way."
(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, CJ ENM)
(SBS Star)