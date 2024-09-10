뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Jung Min Tells How He Got to Wear a Wedding Dress in His Iconic Wedding Photo
[SBS Star] Hwang Jung Min Tells How He Got to Wear a Wedding Dress in His Iconic Wedding Photo

Published 2024.09.10
[SBS Star] Hwang Jung Min Tells How He Got to Wear a Wedding Dress in His Iconic Wedding Photo
Actor Hwang Jung Min shared behind-the-scenes stories from his famous wedding photo with his wife, Kim Mi-hye, a former theater actress and the CEO of his agency, SEM Company.

On September 10, Hwang Jung Min had an interview with a news outlet to discuss his upcoming film 'I, the Executioner' at a coffee place in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Over the years, Hwang Jung Min has consistently expressed his affection for Kim Mi-hye on air.

When the actor took the stage to accept the Best Actor Award at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards, he shed tears while expressing his deep love and gratitude to his wife.

During the interview, Hwang Jung Min said, "My wife is my best friend in life."

"Even if everyone else pointed their fingers at me, I know she would remain by my side. She's the only person I trust.", he affectionately shared.
Hwang Jung Min
Hwang Jung Min also shared a story behind the creation of the wedding photos of him and his wife that made people laugh for years.

The pictures, which showed the actor in a wedding gown with his wife in a tuxedo, went viral online, constantly garnering attention.

"Those pictures are not from our wedding ceremony. It was from our wedding photoshoot at a studio before the ceremony.", Hwang Jung Min explained.

"During the photoshoot, I wore the dress as a joke. It was my idea. Isn't it funny? I was trying to be funny and didn't think it would get so much attention. And I have no idea how that photo got out.", he remarked, laughing.
Hwang Jung Min
After seven years of dating, Hwang Jung Min tied the knot with Kim Mi-hye in 2004; the two are of the same age, born in 1970.

Meanwhile, 'I, the Executioner', a sequel to the 2015 film 'Veteran', will hit the theater on September 13.

'I, the Executioner', an action crime film, follows the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit that veteran detective 'Seo Do-cheol' (Hwang Jung Min) leads.

The story begins when a rookie detective 'Park Sun-woo' (actor Jung Hae In) joins the team,.
Hwang Jung Min
(Credit= CJ ENM, Online Community, '백상예술대상' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
