뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares How Sad She Felt About Yoona Always Being the 'Center'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares How Sad She Felt About Yoona Always Being the 'Center'

Published 2024.09.10 18:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares How Sad She Felt About Yoona Always Being the 'Center'
Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how sad she felt about group member Yoona always being the 'center' of the group. 

On September 9, Sooyoung guested on DongHae and EunHyuk of boy group Super Junior's YouTube show "Hey, Come Here."

During the conversation, EunHyuk shared that when Super Junior was more active in the industry, the company had set up SiWon, HeeChul, KiBum, and HanKyung as the 'center' members, while he himself danced on the side, and he felt quite frustrated about that. 
Sooyoung
Sooyoung, who was not a 'center' member herself, related to EunHyuk's feelings. 

The Girls' Generation member said, "For Girls' Generation, Yoona, Yuri, and Seohyun were positioned as the center. At the beginning of our debut, I didn't really think about it that deeply; I just thought it was the way things were. I thought I just needed to work hard at the back."

She continued, "But as time went on, it started to feel a bit... Yeah, you know what I mean," then bitterly smiled. 

She added, "It was a bit sad that things were fixed as they were. I wondered if I would ever get a chance too. And actually, I thought I might be able to be the 'center' for a song like 'Genie,' since I have nice long legs. But no... That made me feel quite down. The center position just seemed so fixed like that." 
Sooyoung
Sooyoung then exclaimed, "I mean, who doesn't know that Yoona is beautiful! Everyone knows that. But there were times when I thought maybe it would be nice to have a rotation, even if it was just for a few seconds more for me." 

Despite expressing her feelings of frustration, she concluded with a laugh, "But looking back now, Yoona truly lives up to her reputation. The executives' judgment was spot on. They knew what they were doing."
 

(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁' YouTube, 'yoona__lim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지