[SBS Star] Sooyoung Shares How Sad She Felt About Yoona Always Being the 'Center'

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how sad she felt about group member Yoona always being the 'center' of the group.On September 9, Sooyoung guested on DongHae and EunHyuk of boy group Super Junior's YouTube show "Hey, Come Here."During the conversation, EunHyuk shared that when Super Junior was more active in the industry, the company had set up SiWon, HeeChul, KiBum, and HanKyung as the 'center' members, while he himself danced on the side, and he felt quite frustrated about that.Sooyoung, who was not a 'center' member herself, related to EunHyuk's feelings.The Girls' Generation member said, "For Girls' Generation, Yoona, Yuri, and Seohyun were positioned as the center. At the beginning of our debut, I didn't really think about it that deeply; I just thought it was the way things were. I thought I just needed to work hard at the back."She continued, "But as time went on, it started to feel a bit... Yeah, you know what I mean," then bitterly smiled.She added, "It was a bit sad that things were fixed as they were. I wondered if I would ever get a chance too. And actually, I thought I might be able to be the 'center' for a song like 'Genie,' since I have nice long legs. But no... That made me feel quite down. The center position just seemed so fixed like that."Sooyoung then exclaimed, "I mean, who doesn't know that Yoona is beautiful! Everyone knows that. But there were times when I thought maybe it would be nice to have a rotation, even if it was just for a few seconds more for me."Despite expressing her feelings of frustration, she concluded with a laugh, "But looking back now, Yoona truly lives up to her reputation. The executives' judgment was spot on. They knew what they were doing."(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁' YouTube, 'yoona__lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)