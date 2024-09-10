뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon San-ha Makes Seaweed Soup for MOON SUA's Second B-Day Without MOON BIN
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Yoon San-ha Makes Seaweed Soup for MOON SUA's Second B-Day Without MOON BIN

Published 2024.09.10 16:57 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoon San-ha Makes Seaweed Soup for MOON SUA's Second B-Day Without MOON BIN
Yoon San-ha of K-pop boy group ASTRO was seen taking great care of MOON SUA, his late group member MOON BIN's younger sister, on her birthday. 

On September 9, Yoon San-ha updated his Instagram with a new post titled, "Happy birthday, SUA!" 

The post featured photos of MOON SUA happily holding a cake, with some cream on her face, alongside Yoon San-ha.

It looked like Yoon San-ha had organized a birthday celebration for MOON SUA and spent time with her.

There were also pictures of homemade seaweed soup, a traditional Korean birthday dish, which appeared to have been made by Yoon San-ha.
MOON SUA
This birthday was MOON SUA's second birthday after the passing of MOON BIN; she has turned 25 years old. 

Yoon San-ha seemed to be taking on the role of a big brother, making sure MOON SUA was well cared for on her birthday.

Fans emotionally reacted, saying, "Thank you for taking care of SUA, San-ha!" "MOON BIN would be happy, seeing this where he is now," "Sad but sweet," and more. 
MOON SUA
In April 2022, MOON BIN was discovered dead at his home by his manager. Police reported no signs of foul play.

His unexpected death deeply shocked fans worldwide, leaving them heartbroken and in disbelief. 

Born on January 26, 1998, MOON BIN was just 25 years old—the same age MOON SUA is now.

After MOON BIN's passing, all members of ASTRO stayed close to MOON SUA, spending time with her by going on trips, seeing plays, and doing other activities together. And now, even throwing her a mini birthday party. 

Their thoughtful care for MOON SUA has touched the hearts of fans around the world.
MOON SUA
(Credit= 'ddana_yoon' 'moon_ko_ng' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지