[SBS Star] "What Else Do I Have Besides Fame?" Zo In Sung Opens Up about His Dating Insecurities
SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "What Else Do I Have Besides Fame?" Zo In Sung Opens Up about His Dating Insecurities

Published 2024.09.10 15:05 View Count
[SBS Star] "What Else Do I Have Besides Fame?" Zo In Sung Opens Up about His Dating Insecurities
Actor Zo In Sung revealed his thoughts on why he is still single, sharing his reflections from multiple angles.

Zo In Sung guested on the September 9 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzan Bro', hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yeob.

During the episode, Zo In Sung shared his thoughts on marriage.

"I'm pretty satisfied with how things are going right now. I'm fine, whether I get married or not. Marking my situation as 'I'll get married' or 'I'll never get married' is just too extreme.", the actor said.

He added, "I've been joking to my friends that I'll head straight to a retirement home faster than anyone else. Too much of my information is already out there, which puts me in a difficult position. I should have married when people didn't know much about me."
Zo In Sung
"Willingly or unwillingly, I'm still single when people around my age are usually already married. My mom's like, 'You should have at least one child.'.", Zo In Sung said in his mother's response to his single status.

"The public loves you, and you have been leading a decent life. Still, there are things you are yet to know. You never know how happy your mom is with your existence. And I believe she wants you to have your own experience with that.", Shin Dong-yeob remarked.

Zo In Sung nodded and added, "People believe the 'ordinary life' is getting married and having a child. Lately, I have begun to think that 'ordinary life' is tough to achieve. Those leading those lives could be the equivalent of a saint."

He continued, "We consult literature or someone well-known for their knowledge amid the trials of life. But now, I sometimes feel that my parents have been and are the actual sunbae and teacher who never betrayed me."
Zo In Sung
When asked about his dating life, Zo In Sung chuckled and said, "It comes and goes, and then comes and goes again."

"This year, I consulted with sunbae actor Bae Seong Woo about life on a phone conversation. I shared that as a man, I've become less confident in dating.", the actor shared.

"You know, I have more chances to date someone younger than me than someone older. Thinking about if I had something to compete with other guys, I felt less confident.", Zo In Sung commented.

"I'm famous, but I don't know if I have anything else that would attract women younger than me. I'm competing against guys in their twenties through forties and sixties. I'm not sure if I have something to offer."

"When I asked Bae Seong Woo that, he replied, 'Why are you doing this to me?'.", Zo In Sung added playfully.
Zo In Sung

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
