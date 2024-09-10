[SBS Star] "I'm Currently Taking 24 Pills Just for..." Seorina Shares Her Ongoing Battle with Sleep

On September 7 episode of tvN's new television show "Iron Girls," Seorina explained her decision to challenge herself by completing a triathlon, saying, "I really can't sleep. I've been taking sleeping pills for about five years."
She continued, "It made me so upset that I was being 'put' to sleep by these sleeping pills. I thought, 'Why do I need medication just to sleep?' It made me angry, so I started wondering if maybe I wasn't exhausted enough."
She added, "I pushed myself to stay busy and put my body through a lot on purpose. That somehow created this image of me being diligent and active, but in reality, I did it all just to be able to sleep. I found it ironic that I got this 'healthy, active girl' reputation when, truthfully, I don't think I've ever been that healthy to begin with. My goal with this show is to actually become healthier."
Along with actresses Jin Seo Yeon, Uie, and Park Ju-hyun, Seorina is now embarking on a new challenge.
She is training to complete a triathlon through "Iron Girls" in hopes of truly becoming healthier.
(SBS Star)