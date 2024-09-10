뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm Currently Taking 24 Pills Just for..." Seorina Shares Her Ongoing Battle with Sleep
[SBS Star] "I'm Currently Taking 24 Pills Just for..." Seorina Shares Her Ongoing Battle with Sleep

[SBS Star] "I'm Currently Taking 24 Pills Just for..." Seorina Shares Her Ongoing Battle with Sleep
Actress Seorina opened up about her struggles with insomnia, revealing a long-standing battle with sleep.

On September 7 episode of tvN's new television show "Iron Girls," Seorina explained her decision to challenge herself by completing a triathlon, saying, "I really can't sleep. I've been taking sleeping pills for about five years."

She continued, "It made me so upset that I was being 'put' to sleep by these sleeping pills. I thought, 'Why do I need medication just to sleep?' It made me angry, so I started wondering if maybe I wasn't exhausted enough."

She added, "I pushed myself to stay busy and put my body through a lot on purpose. That somehow created this image of me being diligent and active, but in reality, I did it all just to be able to sleep. I found it ironic that I got this 'healthy, active girl' reputation when, truthfully, I don't think I've ever been that healthy to begin with. My goal with this show is to actually become healthier."
Seorina
Seorina
Seorina also talked about how sleeping pills affected her professional life. "I couldn't focus on set whenever I took sleeping pills, so starting last year, I made efforts to quit. But that kept me up for three, four nights at a time, which completely wrecked my immune system. My immunity got so low that I had to go to the hospital, and eventually, I was told to take 24 pills a day just to deal with the symptoms involving my skin."

Along with actresses Jin Seo Yeon, Uie, and Park Ju-hyun, Seorina is now embarking on a new challenge. 

She is training to complete a triathlon through "Iron Girls" in hopes of truly becoming healthier.
Seorina
Seorina
(Credit= tvN Iron Girls) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
