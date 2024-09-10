뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Na Ha-eun Joins STAYC's Agency After Ending Her Training at SM Entertainment
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Na Ha-eun Joins STAYC's Agency After Ending Her Training at SM Entertainment

Published 2024.09.10 11:54 View Count
[SBS Star] Na Ha-eun Joins STAYC's Agency After Ending Her Training at SM Entertainment
Na Ha-eun, well-known K-pop YouTuber, has officially joined K-pop girl group STAYC's agency, High Up Entertainment, after parting ways with SM Entertainment. 

Born in 2009, Na Ha-eun has been in the spotlight from a young age.

Her exceptional dancing skills and her ability to convey deep emotions through her performances have made her a standout figure in the K-pop world. 

Since her early childhood, she has showcased her talent on numerous television shows and at major music festivals. 

In addition to her television appearances, Na Ha-eun runs a successful YouTube channel where she posts her K-pop dance covers. 

With over 5 million subscribers, she has built a strong fanbase, inspiring young dancers and K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. 
Na Ha-eun
In April 2022, Na Ha-eun joined SM Entertainment, one of the biggest names in K-pop, as a trainee. 

Many expected her to make her debut as part of SM Entertainment's new girl group, but after two years of rigorous training, she reportedly did not secure a position in the upcoming lineup.

Recently, Na Ha-eun and SM Entertainment amicably parted ways, and on September 10, it was announced that she had joined High Up Entertainment. 

Her decision to sign with High Up Entertainment comes amid reported offers from multiple agencies.

As High Up Entertainment is currently conducting global auditions in search of the "next STAYC," many are eager to see if Na Ha-eun will be part of their next big girl group debut. 
Na Ha-eun
With her extensive experience and impressive talent, there is much anticipation around her future in K-pop. 

Whether she will make her official debut soon or continue training for further development, Na Ha-eun remains a young artist to watch. 

Fans and industry insiders alike are excited to see where her journey will take her next.
Na Ha-eun
(Credit= '[Awesome Haeun]어썸하은' YouTube, 'awesomehaeun' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지