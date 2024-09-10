[SBS Star] Na Ha-eun Joins STAYC's Agency After Ending Her Training at SM Entertainment

이미지 확대하기

Na Ha-eun, well-known K-pop YouTuber, has officially joined K-pop girl group STAYC's agency, High Up Entertainment, after parting ways with SM Entertainment.Born in 2009, Na Ha-eun has been in the spotlight from a young age.Her exceptional dancing skills and her ability to convey deep emotions through her performances have made her a standout figure in the K-pop world.Since her early childhood, she has showcased her talent on numerous television shows and at major music festivals.In addition to her television appearances, Na Ha-eun runs a successful YouTube channel where she posts her K-pop dance covers.With over 5 million subscribers, she has built a strong fanbase, inspiring young dancers and K-pop enthusiasts worldwide.In April 2022, Na Ha-eun joined SM Entertainment, one of the biggest names in K-pop, as a trainee.Many expected her to make her debut as part of SM Entertainment's new girl group, but after two years of rigorous training, she reportedly did not secure a position in the upcoming lineup.Recently, Na Ha-eun and SM Entertainment amicably parted ways, and on September 10, it was announced that she had joined High Up Entertainment.Her decision to sign with High Up Entertainment comes amid reported offers from multiple agencies.As High Up Entertainment is currently conducting global auditions in search of the "next STAYC," many are eager to see if Na Ha-eun will be part of their next big girl group debut.With her extensive experience and impressive talent, there is much anticipation around her future in K-pop.Whether she will make her official debut soon or continue training for further development, Na Ha-eun remains a young artist to watch.Fans and industry insiders alike are excited to see where her journey will take her next.(Credit= '[Awesome Haeun]어썸하은' YouTube, 'awesomehaeun' Instagram)(SBS Star)