[SBS Star] Hyeri Recalls How Girl's Day Sneaked Out at Night Without Getting Caught by Manager
[SBS Star] Hyeri Recalls How Girl's Day Sneaked Out at Night Without Getting Caught by Manager

Published 2024.09.09 18:24
[SBS Star] Hyeri Recalls How Girl's Day Sneaked Out at Night Without Getting Caught by Manager
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day disclosed how the group members managed to sneak out at night without the manager finding out. 

On September 6, Kim Chaewon of girl group LE SSERAFIM guested on Hyeri's YouTube show "Hyell's Club." 

During their talk, Kim Chaewon shared about LE SSERAFIM's dorm life, saying, "We live in groups of two or three. SAKURA and Eunchae live together, and Yunjin, KAZUHA, and I live together. This arrangement was decided by our company." She added, "I think the dorm life is pretty fun."
Hyell's Club
Hyell's Club
After that, Kim Chaewon asked whether Hyeri lived in the dorm with Girl's Day members in the past.

Hyeri replied, "I did, and it was fun." She then laughed as if she remembered something from that time, and shared a story. 

She recalled, "We had a curfew, so we had to sneak out if we wanted to go out late at night. You know how the digital door locks only open when you entered the right code? You can actually open it manually too." 

Continuing, Hyeri said, "So, what we did was... We first removed the batteries from the digital door lock and pressed the manual button before we went out. When we returned, we pushed down the door handle as slowly, lightly, and quietly as we could. We would always come back before our manager woke up." 

Kim Chaewon mentioned her own experiences during her IZ*ONE days, saying, "Oh, we used to do that too. When there was someone that wanted to go out at night, I would help by turning on the hairdryer, pretending to dry my hair, to cover the sound."
Hyell's Club
Hyell's Club
Then, Hyeri revealed that the members of Girl's Day got caught once, due to a silly mistake.

"We basically had one foolish member who sent a message to the manager saying, 'The manager is awake!' instead of the members who were out. That manager came to me and that member, and showed us the message right away. Luckily, I was in the dorm, not out, but that foolish member had a look of panic on her face."

Wrapping up the topic, Hyeri laughed and revealed that the member who made the mistake was Yura.
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube, Dream T Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
