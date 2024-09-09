[SBS Star] TEEN TOP NIEL Reveals He Once Visited the ER After a Member Punched Him in the Face

이미지 확대하기

NIEL of K-pop boy group TEEN TOP talked about the time a fellow member punched him in the face that he had to go to the emergency room.On September 6, Park Gyuri of K-pop girl group KARA posted a video on her YouTube channel where SUNG JONG of K-pop boy group INFINITE and NIEL guested."There's something I've been curious about.", Park Gyuri said during their conversation."When disagreements arise in the group, we KARA members sometimes leave them unsolved and move on. And some members keep unspoken grievances against each other.""I wonder if the boy groups are the same, or if you guys all just fight it off and move on?", Park Gyuri asked."In INFINITE, we just say what we want to each other without holding back.", shared SUNG JONG.NIEL stated, "We TEEN TOP members often had physical fights, and there was cursing, too.""But still, you guys must have stayed away from punching faces during those fights.", SUNG JONG commented.Then, NIEL said, "No, I had to go on air with stitches on my lips because I got punched in the face.", leaving SUNG JONG and Park Gyuri gasping in shock.NIEL elaborated, "There was a minor disagreement between me and this member who's older than I. It all happened when I got out of the shower and saw him using a hair dryer to dry his feet. I told him, 'Hyung, I have to use this.', and took the dryer, which upset him. That's when the fight began.""Another member, who was the leader at the time, suddenly stood up and threw a punch at me. That was because I was younger than the member I had clashed with.", he recalled."He threw in another punch instead of stopping the fight? 'How rude you are, fighting with someone older than you!'.", Park Gyuri playfully remarked."Hit hard, I fell to the ground.", NIEL resumed, "That's how the leader mediated our fight. Later, we all went to a diner and had sundubu-jjigae (spicy soft tofu stew), and my lips hurt a lot. I told our manager about my lips, claiming I fell down the stairs.""I went to the emergency room and had my lips stitched up. The next day was our schedule at 'Inkigayo' (music show), and my lips became incredibly swollen! My lips are naturally thick, so you can imagine how massive they've gotten.", the TEEN TOP member shared.(Credit= '나는 규리여' YouTube)(SBS Star)