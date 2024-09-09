뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals the Billions of Won Family Home Built for His Adoptive Parents
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals the Billions of Won Family Home Built for His Adoptive Parents

Published 2024.09.09 17:34 Updated 2024.09.09 17:47 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals the Billions of Won Family Home Built for His Adoptive Parents
Kim Jae Joong, a member of K-pop boy group JYJ, revealed the luxurious family home he built for his adoptive parents, who raised him with great care and love. 

On September 6 episode of KBS' television show "Fun Staurant," Kim Jae Joong revealed his family home that previously was revealed to cost about 6 billion won (approximately 4.5 million dollars). 

In this episode, Kim Jae Joong was spotted carrying a heavy load of fruit in both hands, heading somewhere.

That destination was none other than his family home. The hosts in the studio were immediately impressed by the enormous mansion, commenting, "It looks like the house from 'Parasite.' It's unbelievable!"

Kim Jae Joong expressed his dedication to the house, saying, "I've been involved in every detail, inside and out. I couldn't go through the process again."
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong
The house consisted of four floors, including the first-floor parking space, huge living room and kitchen on the second floor, bedrooms and sauna on the third floor, and guest rooms on the fourth floor, leaving everyone amazed.

Kim Jae Joong explained that after dozens of meetings with an interior designer, the house was designed with his large extended family of 32 members—including in-laws and grandchildren—in mind. As a result, the guest rooms alone feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The house also had an elevator. And regarding this, Kim Jae Joong said with a smile, "At the time of construction, home elevators weren't common, but my parents had trouble with their legs, so it was necessary. They save money on the air conditioning, but they don't skimp on the elevator." 

Reflecting on his journey, Kim Jae Joong commented, "Although my parents gave us, their nine children, endless love, we weren't exactly financially well-off. We lived in a small house together. So, I always thought that when I grew up, I would build a nice house for my parents. Now that I've done it, it feels really fulfilling."
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong is the youngest of nine siblings, the only son, and was adopted.

(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지