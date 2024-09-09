[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals the Billions of Won Family Home Built for His Adoptive Parents

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jae Joong, a member of K-pop boy group JYJ, revealed the luxurious family home he built for his adoptive parents, who raised him with great care and love.On September 6 episode of KBS' television show "Fun Staurant," Kim Jae Joong revealed his family home that previously was revealed to cost about 6 billion won (approximately 4.5 million dollars).In this episode, Kim Jae Joong was spotted carrying a heavy load of fruit in both hands, heading somewhere.That destination was none other than his family home. The hosts in the studio were immediately impressed by the enormous mansion, commenting, "It looks like the house from 'Parasite.' It's unbelievable!"Kim Jae Joong expressed his dedication to the house, saying, "I've been involved in every detail, inside and out. I couldn't go through the process again."The house consisted of four floors, including the first-floor parking space, huge living room and kitchen on the second floor, bedrooms and sauna on the third floor, and guest rooms on the fourth floor, leaving everyone amazed.Kim Jae Joong explained that after dozens of meetings with an interior designer, the house was designed with his large extended family of 32 members—including in-laws and grandchildren—in mind. As a result, the guest rooms alone feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms.The house also had an elevator. And regarding this, Kim Jae Joong said with a smile, "At the time of construction, home elevators weren't common, but my parents had trouble with their legs, so it was necessary. They save money on the air conditioning, but they don't skimp on the elevator."Reflecting on his journey, Kim Jae Joong commented, "Although my parents gave us, their nine children, endless love, we weren't exactly financially well-off. We lived in a small house together. So, I always thought that when I grew up, I would build a nice house for my parents. Now that I've done it, it feels really fulfilling."Kim Jae Joong is the youngest of nine siblings, the only son, and was adopted.(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant)(SBS Star)