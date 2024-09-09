[SBS Star] "No Boys Came to See Me" Song Ji-hyo Shares She Was Not the Prettiest in School

이미지 확대하기

Actress Song Ji-hyo, known for her natural beauty from a young age, surprised everyone by saying that she was not the prettiest girl in her school.On September 8 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," the Running Man members visited Suyu-dong, where Song Ji-hyo, Ji Suk-jin, and Yu Jae Seok had lived in the past.As they were riding in the van, Song Ji-hyo glanced out the window and said, "If we go a little further, there's a hair salon where I had my hair cut off, not to choice, for my middle school graduation photo."When Yang Sechan asked why she cut her hair despite not wanting to, Song Ji-hyo explained, "My teacher cut it, saying that I shouldn't have hair by my ears. I had no choice but to cut the other side too. I took my graduation photo in tears."Back when Song Ji-hyo's middle school graduation photo was revealed, it drew attention as she had a short haircut that exposed both ears.A few moments later, Song Ji-hyo spotted her alma mater, Suyu Girls' Middle School, and excitedly told the members it was her school.In response, Yang Sechan asked, "When you walked around school, did the boys stare at you a lot?" and Song Ji-hyo told him, "No, this wasn't a co-ed school. So, I only hung out with the girls."Song Ji-hyo modestly added, "I wasn’t the prettiest either; I ranked second," and recalled, "There was a girl named Seong Hye-seong who ranked first. She had a light-color skin, was a model student, and had an elegant aura."Yu Jae Seok, hearing about the attractive qualities of the "number one," joked, "If I had been attending Suyu Boys' Middle School around the same time, I would've stood in front of the school gate all day."To this, Song Ji-hyo commented, "A lot of boys used to wait in front of the school for her all the time. That never happened to me though."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)