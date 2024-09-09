[SBS Star] "No Boys Came to See Me" Song Ji-hyo Shares She Was Not the Prettiest in School

On September 8 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," the Running Man members visited Suyu-dong, where Song Ji-hyo, Ji Suk-jin, and Yu Jae Seok had lived in the past.
As they were riding in the van, Song Ji-hyo glanced out the window and said, "If we go a little further, there's a hair salon where I had my hair cut off, not to choice, for my middle school graduation photo."
When Yang Sechan asked why she cut her hair despite not wanting to, Song Ji-hyo explained, "My teacher cut it, saying that I shouldn't have hair by my ears. I had no choice but to cut the other side too. I took my graduation photo in tears."
Back when Song Ji-hyo's middle school graduation photo was revealed, it drew attention as she had a short haircut that exposed both ears.
In response, Yang Sechan asked, "When you walked around school, did the boys stare at you a lot?" and Song Ji-hyo told him, "No, this wasn't a co-ed school. So, I only hung out with the girls."
Song Ji-hyo modestly added, "I wasn’t the prettiest either; I ranked second," and recalled, "There was a girl named Seong Hye-seong who ranked first. She had a light-color skin, was a model student, and had an elegant aura."
Yu Jae Seok, hearing about the attractive qualities of the "number one," joked, "If I had been attending Suyu Boys' Middle School around the same time, I would've stood in front of the school gate all day."
To this, Song Ji-hyo commented, "A lot of boys used to wait in front of the school for her all the time. That never happened to me though."
