[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How Independent '12' Choo Sa Rang Has Become Now

Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared how independent his daughter, Choo Sa Rang, has become recently.On September 6, Choo Sung Hoon attended the press conference for ENA's upcoming television show "My Child's Privacy" (literal translation).During the press conference, Choo Sung Hoon talked about his participation in "My Child's Privacy", saying, "When I joined 'The Return of Superman,' I worked with the same production team behind 'My Child's Privacy.' At that time, the public showed so much love for Sa Rang."He continued, "Back then, I decided to join 'The Return of Superman' because I wanted to keep seeing the cute side of Sa Rang as a baby. But this time, Sa Rang wanted to be part of 'My Child's Privacy' more than I did."Choo Sung Hoon particularly noted, "Sa Rang has definitely changed a lot after filming 'My Child's Privacy.' Sa Rang is almost 13 years old. We live on the 20th floor of our apartment, and until now, Sa Rang couldn't even go to the convenience store in front of our apartment alone."He resumed, "When she needed to go, she would get me to go with her, and even when I asked her to go somewhere right in front of our house by herself, she would say she 'couldn't go.' But after filming, she has completely changed. She also couldn’t go out and play with her friends by herself. My wife and I used to drop her off and pick her up at specific times, but now she takes taxis by herself."Concluding, Choo Sung Hoon added, "I'm just so happy that Sa Rang was able to gain such a valuable experience from being on this show, although I do feel a little sad about it," and then chuckled."My Child's Privacy" is a show that allows viewers to observe the everyday moments and personal growth of children that adults often miss.The show aims to help parents understand how their children are maturing and to find the best ways to support their continued development.It is scheduled to be unveiled this weekend.(Credit= ENA My Child's Privacy, 'akiyamachoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)