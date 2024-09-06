뉴스
[SBS Star] "House, Cars, and..." EXO BAEKHYUN Reveals the Most Lavish Gift He Gave to His Parents
Published 2024.09.06 18:25 View Count
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO revealed the expensive presents he gave his parents following his success.

On September 5, BAEKHYUN guested on 'Shoot Bro', a spin-off of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzan Bro'.

During the show, Shin Dong-yeob asked BAEKHYUN if he had a lot of aegyo in front of his parents.

"I used to be full of aegyo when I was little. But it went away quite a bit as I reached puberty. Since now I can, I tend to show my love for my parents through tangible things rather than aegyo.", BAEKHYUN remarked, adding, "I wanted to act like a breadwinner so my family would find me reliable."

"Sure. Imagine a star with all the money trying to entertain their parents with aegyo without helping them financially or giving them gifts. That's the worst!", Shin Dong-yeob playfully exclaimed, causing BAEKHYUN to burst into laughter.
BAEKHYUN
When asked about the most expensive gift he gave his parents, BAEKHYUN said, "First of all, I gifted them a house."

"And I have them update their vehicles to newer ones regularly. I gave them all the money I made for three years of my activities.", BAEKHYUN added, surprising everyone at the studio.

"Raising me and my sibling, my parents lived a frugal lifestyle for our sake. I became successful after they raised me like that. So I believe it's only right for me to show my appreciation for their efforts as much as possible.", BAEKHYUN expressed.
BAEKHYUN
The co-host, entertainer You Jae Phil, commented, "I think it must have been difficult to give your parents all the money you made in three years of work."

"Yeah, it wasn't easy. When I first earned money, I wanted to splurge on things like a car or a luxury watch. But I come to think that it's all meaningless.", BAEKHYUN expressed.

"I'm always busy with my schedules.", he resumed, "Even if I were to purchase those things, I doubt I would have the time to enjoy the car or wear the watch. I don't think I need those things at the moment. So I chose to give the money to my parents."

"People treat me well and respect me. But who would treat my parents like that? I thought that I should be the one to do the job.", BAEKHYUN added, leaving the two hosts amazed by his thoughtfulness.
BAEKHYUN

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
