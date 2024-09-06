[SBS Star] "House, Cars, and..." EXO BAEKHYUN Reveals the Most Lavish Gift He Gave to His Parents

이미지 확대하기

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO revealed the expensive presents he gave his parents following his success.On September 5, BAEKHYUN guested on 'Shoot Bro', a spin-off of comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzan Bro'.During the show, Shin Dong-yeob asked BAEKHYUN if he had a lot of aegyo in front of his parents."I used to be full of aegyo when I was little. But it went away quite a bit as I reached puberty. Since now I can, I tend to show my love for my parents through tangible things rather than aegyo.", BAEKHYUN remarked, adding, "I wanted to act like a breadwinner so my family would find me reliable.""Sure. Imagine a star with all the money trying to entertain their parents with aegyo without helping them financially or giving them gifts. That's the worst!", Shin Dong-yeob playfully exclaimed, causing BAEKHYUN to burst into laughter.When asked about the most expensive gift he gave his parents, BAEKHYUN said, "First of all, I gifted them a house.""And I have them update their vehicles to newer ones regularly. I gave them all the money I made for three years of my activities.", BAEKHYUN added, surprising everyone at the studio."Raising me and my sibling, my parents lived a frugal lifestyle for our sake. I became successful after they raised me like that. So I believe it's only right for me to show my appreciation for their efforts as much as possible.", BAEKHYUN expressed.The co-host, entertainer You Jae Phil, commented, "I think it must have been difficult to give your parents all the money you made in three years of work.""Yeah, it wasn't easy. When I first earned money, I wanted to splurge on things like a car or a luxury watch. But I come to think that it's all meaningless.", BAEKHYUN expressed."I'm always busy with my schedules.", he resumed, "Even if I were to purchase those things, I doubt I would have the time to enjoy the car or wear the watch. I don't think I need those things at the moment. So I chose to give the money to my parents.""People treat me well and respect me. But who would treat my parents like that? I thought that I should be the one to do the job.", BAEKHYUN added, leaving the two hosts amazed by his thoughtfulness.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)