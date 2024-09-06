[SBS Star] "In Their Early Debut Days..." Lee Min-woo Reveals BTS Members Were Not Always So Polite

이미지 확대하기

Lee Min-woo of K-pop boy group SHINHWA discussed boy group BTS' lack of politeness in their early debut days.On September 6, Lee Min-woo guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show."On this day, the host Kim Tae-kyun said to Lee Min-woo, "So, this is what I heard about you. I heard that the members of 2PM didn't really greet JYJ’s Kim Jae Joong properly during their rookie days, and he went to tell you about it. And you told them off for not greeting properly. Were you like the 'chief of discipline' within the K-pop world?"To this, Lee Min-woo replied, "Well, it wasn't just me. All the SHINHWA members were like the 'discipline officers.' We all received thorough etiquette and manners training from our company."He then shared why he told off the members of 2PM, "2PM was under JYP Entertainment, but you know, J.Y. Park takes etiquette and manners very seriously. And Jae Joong just happened to notice that 2PM wasn't very polite, so he told me about it. It's been too long, so I don't remember the details, but I did say something to 2PM."Remembering, Lee Min-woo said, "Oh, I think I told them to come up with a group greeting. Something like SHINHWA's, where we'd say, 'Hi, we are SHINHWA!'"Kim Taekyun asked, "Wasn't it SHINHWA that popularized that?" to which Lee Min-woo replied, "Yeah, we pretty much came up with it, and K-pop groups that debuted after us just carried it on."Lee Min-woo noted, "The teams that were called out for not greeting properly all ended up succeeding though—2PM, BTS, and Super Junior."He playfully added, "If you received my guidance, then you'll succeed in this industry," which elicited laughter.Kim Taekyun, surprised, asked, "You called BTS in for a scolding session before they became globally successful?" and Lee Min-woo confirmed it by saying, "Yeah, it was around their debut."(Credit= 'mstyle79' Instagram, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)