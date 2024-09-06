[SBS Star] Kim Sun A Shares that 'Kim Sam Soon' in 2024 Will Not Choose to Be with Hyun Bin

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Sun A shared that Kim Sam Soon, her character from the beloved 2005 drama "My Lovely Sam Soon," probably would not choose to be with actor Hyun Bin's character, Hyun Jin Heon, in 2024.On September 5, Kim Sun A attended a press conference for Wavve's New Classic Project, "Director's Cut: My Lovely Sam Soon 2024," held at CGV I'Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.At the event, Kim Sun A shared her thoughts on revisiting her character Kim Sam Soon after 19 years.The actress said, "After finishing 'Queen of Masks' last year, I was just recharging myself. When I heard about the remastering project earlier this year, I was thrilled. I spent the past few days revisiting 'My Lovely Sam Soon,' and it's still fun even now. I guess that's why we're here today, right?" then chuckled.Kim Sun A then expressed her affection for the character, saying, "For me, Kim Sun A and Kim Sam Soon have always been one and the same. As I felt like she was always by my side, I didn't even realize that time flew by this much. The drama has been like a best friend to me."However, ever since "Director's Cut: My Lovely Sam Soon 2024" was announced to be released, some have raised concerns that the love story in "My Lovely Sam Soon" might not align with modern views.Some have criticized the character of Hyun Jin Heon, played by Hyun Bin, for being too selfish as the male lead.When asked about her opinion on this, Kim Sun A immediately defended Hyun Bin's character, saying, "Hyun Jin Heon is a straightforward person, who is immature in some ways. From a mature perspective, he might come off as childish for sure."However, when asked if she thinks Kim Sam Soon in 2024 would still choose to be with Hyun Jin Heon, she sighed deeply and humorously replied, "I'm not too sure about that," making everyone laugh."My Lovely Sam Soon," even 19 years after its conclusion, remains a legendary romantic comedy that people love to rewatch.Back in 2005, it defied the stereotype of the female lead being just beautiful and delicate, and ended with over 50% viewership ratings.(Credit= MBC My Lovely Sam Soon, 'kimsuna_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)