[SBS Star] "It Was Shocking" 'Jinny's Kitchen 2' PD Talks on the Controversy Over Go Minsi's Hard Work
Published 2024.09.06 14:52 View Count
'Jinny's Kitchen 2' producer Park Hyun-yong shared his thoughts on some of the viewers' concerns regarding the workload of actress Go Minsi on the show.

On September 6, a news outlet published an interview with Park Hyun-yong about tvN's reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen 2'.

'Jinny's Kitchen 2' featured the cast members, actors Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yumi, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, and Go Minsi, opening a gomtang (beef bone soup) restaurant in Iceland.

As V of K-pop boy group BTS, the intern in the previous season, could not join this season because of his mandatory military service, Go Minsi joined the cast as a new intern.
Go Minsi
Park Hyun-yong discussed the reasons behind selecting Go Minsi as the new addition to the show.

"There were several reasons, but the first and foremost was her ability to blend in with the other members. Our team was looking for a person who would get along well with them, and we found Go Minsi."

"She had a lot of experience with part-time jobs and seemed a savvy person who could get the job done. And we found out Go Minsi has solid connections with sunbae actors with significant age gaps who she worked with in the film 'Smugglers'; that was a definite plus."

"We thought she could get along with Lee Seo Jin, who is 25 years older than her. In fact, she exceeded our expectations. The viewers' reactions were positive, so it was a relief.", the producer remarked.
Go Minsi
As the show aired, Go Minsi's dedication caught the viewers' attention; handling all the chores in the kitchen, she worked diligently and rarely had time to rest.

However, some viewers expressed that Go Minsi's workload was too much compared to others, criticizing the show for making Go Minsi work too hard.
Go Minsi
Park Hyun-yong said the controversy was "really shocking".

"I never thought that a cast member working hard would get such reactions from the viewers. I felt bad for the other cast members. As a producer, I think everyone on the show worked hard.", he said.

"I think the people watching the show focused more on Go Minsi, possibly because she's a new face and a great worker. I felt apologetic to other members. We, the production team, should have been more careful. Every cast member worked very hard compared to the previous season or compared to anything else.", the producer concluded.
Go Minsi
(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen 2)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
