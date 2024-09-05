[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Tells the Dynamics Between Him and His Friends Hwang Kwang Hee·Lee Joon

이미지 확대하기

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE talked about his closest friends in the entertainment industry, actor Lee Joon and Hwang Kwang Hee of K-pop boy group ZE:A.Jung Yong Hwa guested on the September 3 episode of comedian Song Eun-yi's YouTube show.During their conversation, Song Eun-yi mentioned that Jung Yong Hwa is known for being a homebody.She asked the singer, "But you have close friends, right?""Yeah, I'm friends with Lee Joon and Hwang Kwang Hee.", Jung Yong Hwa replied."Oh, right. There was this comment about you guys that made me laugh: 'How did you three become friends when you all claim to be homebodies?'", Song Eun-yi said, and the two had a good laugh together."Hwang Kwang Hee and Lee Joon live outside of Seoul. They contact me when they visit Seoul; we usually have naengmyeon (cold noodles in chilled broth) together and part ways.", Jung Yong Hwa said.When asked who pays the bills during their hangouts, Jung Yong Hwa revealed, "In the past, I usually took care of most of the bills.""When I shared this on air once before, Lee Joon was like, 'Hey! I paid the bill when we were drinking that time!'.", Jung Yong Hwa shared with a chuckle.He added, "Frankly, I made more money than him back then. That's why I took care of the bills more often. Whenever I covered a bill for a meal, Lee Joon always insisted on paying the next one. We have so many episodes that became on-air talk material.""But nowadays, Lee Joon frequently covers the bills when we hang out. And Hwang Kwang Hee, too. Even though we only get together a handful of times a year as a group, we often hang out with each other separately.""When we three all gather, we talk non-stop.", Jung Yong Hwa said, laughed, and added that Hwang Kwang Hee usually dominates their conversation."Lee Joon and I are listening to him most of the time.", he noted, chuckling."Once, we three met at a café in Cheongdam-dong for a brunch. Hwang Kwang Hee talked for an hour without stopping while Lee Joon and I listened and reacted to his story.""Afterwards, we decided to hang out at my place. Hwang Kwang Hee said he wanted to make us a meal. He made pasta for us and chatted non-stop until the sun went down.", Jung Yong Hwa said, bursting out laughing.(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, 'prince_kwanghee' 'jyheffect0622' Instagram)(SBS Star)