[SBS Star] TAEMIN Mentions the Time His House Was Broken Into & Trash Was Left Behind

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee recalled the unsettling time his house was broken into and trash was left behind.Recently, TAEMIN guested on Hyeri of Girl's Day's YouTube show "Hyell's Club."During the conversation, TAEMIN mentioned that he liked horror movies.In response, Hyeri asked, "You're the kind of person who is easily scared, no? I heard people who are easily scared usually like horror movies."TAEMIN replied, "Really? I guess I do get scared pretty easily, but just like a normal amount."Suddenly, as if she remembered something, Hyeri exclaimed, "Oh! Let me tell you about something scary that happened to me."Hyeri started by stating, "So, I got in the elevator from the basement. Let's say my apartment is on the 20th floor. I was about to press the button for the 20th floor when the elevator unexpectedly announced, '13th floor,' and the 13th-floor button pressed itself. I was so shocked, thinking, 'What's going on?' So, I quickly turned off the 13th-floor button and hurried back home."She continued, "Two days later, I had a friend over and said, 'Something weird happened to me; do you want to help me test it out?' You know that these days, you can call the elevator from inside the house, right? So, I thought maybe someone on the 13th floor had pressed the elevator button, so I asked my friend to get on the elevator. After she got on, I called the elevator from inside the house. But she told me the 20th-floor button didn't press itself."She ended the story, saying, "Then my friend said, 'This is kind of creepy, why of all numbers does it have to be 13 as well? It's like Friday the 13th.' So, we both ended up being really freaked out."TAEMIN then told Hyeri, "It's not exactly the same, but I once had someone break into my house.He explained, "I don’t know if they actually stole anything from me, but something was left behind. That person had thrown trash inside my house."With Hyeri looking all shocked, TAEMIN went on, "After that, I installed security cameras both inside and outside the house."He then shared, "I was scared they might still be hiding inside. You know how in horror movies, people hide under the bed? It's been about a year now, so I'm alright now. But at that time, I was really scared."(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)