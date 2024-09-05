[SBS Star] Koyote BBAEKGA Praises Kim Jong-min's Girlfriend for Her Beauty & Elegance

Recently, BBAEKGA joined SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," as a special host.
During the show, the hosts received a message from a listener asking, "Have you seen Kim Jong-min's girlfriend yet, BBAEKGA?"
To this, the main host Kim Tae-kyun responded, "Oh yeah! Jong-min is currently in a relationship, isn't he? I just remembered that's been open to public!" then looked at BBAEKGA, urging him to answer the question.
BBAEKGA, not knowing whether he should answer the question, sweated and just said with an awkward smile, "He is, indeed."
When asked why he was not answering the question, BBAEKGA replied with a chuckle, "Okay, okay. Well, I've seen Jong-min's girlfriend. I've seen her a lot of times."
He continued, "She is absolutely beautiful. She also gives off very elegant vibes."
BBAEKGA responded, "No, no. I don't know. Let's just move on, shall we?" avoiding his questions.
To this, Kim Tae-kyun jokingly commented, "I can sense a lot of love from Koyote. Is Shinji dating as well?
BBAEKGA replied, "Oh, you know what? I don't know. I don't think I should say anything about relationships here," with a laugh.
Kim Tae-kyun once again joked, "You all three have found someone, haven't you? Is that why you are coming back with a love song?" making BBAEKGA sweat even more.
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
(SBS Star)