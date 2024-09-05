[SBS Star] Koyote BBAEKGA Praises Kim Jong-min's Girlfriend for Her Beauty & Elegance

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

BBAEKGA of K-pop group Koyote shared how beautiful and elegant his group member, Kim Jong-min's girlfriend is.Recently, BBAEKGA joined SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," as a special host.During the show, the hosts received a message from a listener asking, "Have you seen Kim Jong-min's girlfriend yet, BBAEKGA?"To this, the main host Kim Tae-kyun responded, "Oh yeah! Jong-min is currently in a relationship, isn't he? I just remembered that's been open to public!" then looked at BBAEKGA, urging him to answer the question.BBAEKGA, not knowing whether he should answer the question, sweated and just said with an awkward smile, "He is, indeed."When asked why he was not answering the question, BBAEKGA replied with a chuckle, "Okay, okay. Well, I've seen Jong-min's girlfriend. I've seen her a lot of times."He continued, "She is absolutely beautiful. She also gives off very elegant vibes."Kim Tae-kyun then asked, "Seeing Jong-min in love, doesn't it make you want to be in a relationship too? Or are you dating someone now?"BBAEKGA responded, "No, no. I don't know. Let's just move on, shall we?" avoiding his questions.To this, Kim Tae-kyun jokingly commented, "I can sense a lot of love from Koyote. Is Shinji dating as well?BBAEKGA replied, "Oh, you know what? I don't know. I don't think I should say anything about relationships here," with a laugh.Kim Tae-kyun once again joked, "You all three have found someone, haven't you? Is that why you are coming back with a love song?" making BBAEKGA sweat even more.Not so long ago, Kim Jong-min has shared that he is in a relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend who is 11 years younger than him.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)