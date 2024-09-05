[SBS Star] Park Han Byul Expresses Her Desire to Return After 5-Year Hiatus Due to Husband's Scandal

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Han Byul, who has stopped her activities since 2019, expressed interest in appearing on entertainment shows.On September 4, Park Han Byul posted a video featuring her meetup with actor Lee Yi Kyung on her YouTube channel.Waiting for Lee Yi Kyung to arrive at the café she runs, Park Han Byul said it has been quite some time since she last saw him; "He has been working so diligently. He's everywhere on TV these days.", she said."Even on TV, his personality is the same as when we got to know each other years ago. He hasn't changed a bit, and I'm proud of him for that.", she fondly added.When Lee Yi Kyung arrived, Park Han Byul greeted him warmly.Lee Yi Kyung exclaimed, "It's like you haven't aged at all!", and expressed his delight to see her again.Park Han Byul and Lee Yi Kyung went to a barbecue restaurant.Over a delicious meal, the two discussed Park Han Byul's comeback to the entertainment industry."You must declare that you are ready to resume any activity, be it an entertainment show or a television series. You have to say it, or nobody will know.", Lee Yi Kyung advised.He then asked Park Han Byul if she wanted to be in any particular show."I don't want shows that require me to sit still in a studio. I prefer something like 'Family Outing'. Remember when you and I were on 'Law of the Jungle'? In a setting like that, you never get nervous because there are always works to do.", Park Han Byul expressed."Something like 'I Live Alone'? But you live with several people!", Lee Yi Kyung playfully remarked, referring to MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'."More like, 'I'd like to live alone'.", Park Han Byul said with a laugh."I run a café, you know. I'd be great at shows with celebrities working in restaurants and such. I would ace in a show like that.", the actress said confidently.In 2017, Park Han Byul married Yoo In-suk, the former CEO of Yuri Holdings, and they have two sons together.In 2019, Yoo In-suk was revealed to be one of the key figures in the Burning Sun scandal, which also involved SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.Yoo In-suk was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison and three years of probation for charges including embezzlement and prostitution mediation.Following the controversy, Park Han Byul stopped all her activities after MBC's TV series 'Love in Sadness' (2019) and moved to Jeju Island.Last year, Park Han Byul started sharing her daily life by launching her YouTube channel.The actress signed an exclusive contract with RISE Entertainment in April this year, signaling her return to the entertainment industry.(Credit= '박한별하나 ParkHanByul' YouTube, 'onestar_p' Instagram, RISE Entertainment)(SBS Star)