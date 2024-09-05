[SBS Star] HyunA to Take Firm Legal Action Against Rumors Surrounding Her & Yong Jun-hyung

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA is taking firm legal action against those spreading rumors about her and her fiancé, K-pop artist Yong Jun-hyung, ahead of their upcoming wedding.On September 4, HyunA's agency, AT AREA, stated, "Since HyunA's wedding announcement, we've seen an uncontrollable spread of malicious statements that can no longer be ignored. Especially after the release of their wedding photos, rumors completely unrelated to the truth have escalated, prompting us to take firm legal action."The agency continued, "We had been preparing to file a lawsuit against the ongoing personal attacks, false information, and malicious distortions about HyunA. However, at the artist's request, we had been lenient. From now on, though, we will take strict legal action against any malicious rumors without warning, leniency, or settlement in order to protect her dignity, at a minimum."Back in January, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung surprised everyone by announcing their relationship on Instagram.Then, in July, AT AREA shared, "HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung are getting married in October. Yong Jun-hyung has been a great source of comfort for her during tough times. The wedding will be an intimate affair with family and close friends, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives."The two will hold a private outdoor wedding ceremony on October 11 at Samcheonggak, Seoul.Rumors about them, including claims of pre-marital pregnancy, began to spread after their wedding announcement and intensified further after they released their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)