[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Jang Na-ra Says Filming 'Good Partner' Got Her Thinking, "Why Get Married?"

Actress Jang Na-ra talked about the gap she felt between the world of 'Good Partner' and her newlywed life.On September 4, a clip from the upcoming episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' was released on its YouTube channel.The clip featured a guest appearance by Choi Yuna, a divorce attorney and TV writer who wrote SBS' ongoing television series 'Good Partner'."What are individuals who have an affair outside their marriage like? How daring are they?", asked one of the hosts, entertainer Cho Sae Ho."They tend to be daring and plan their affairs meticulously. There's a thing called 'affair kit': two to three phones, multiple vehicles, and multiple dashcams.", said the attorney."It is possible for someone to have multiple affair partners when they are having an affair outside their marriage. A person with the most affair partners I've seen had six partners simultaneously.", Choi Yuna shared.Choi Yuna also talked about a shocking case of a newlywed couple where the wife, the husband, and the husband's mistress lived together for about two years."The case came up during my research on precedents. The husband told his wife that his mistress was his older sister, so the wife let the woman live with her and her husband. However, she later discovered that the woman was her husband's mistress.", she remarked.The story left the two hosts, Cho Sae Ho and entertainer Yu Jae Seok, in shock.The clip included an interview with Jang Na-ra, the lead of 'Good Partner' who plays veteran attorney 'Cha Eun-kyung' with expertise in divorce law."While filming the series, I was constantly like, 'Why get married? You shouldn't have gotten married in the first place if you were going to be like that.'.", Jang Na-ra said."Many other cast members were livid as well. Between filming, they used to exclaim, 'What the hell? This character must be out of their mind!'."As a newlywed, Jang Na-ra said it was a disorienting experience to return home at the end of a day after shooting 'Good Partner'.She said, "When I got home from being immersed in the situations in the series, there were moments when I flinched after affectionately greeting my husband, 'Honey!'.""Fortunately, I'm doing great with my husband.", the actress added and smiled.The clip ended when Jang Na-ra was about to share the most shocking line from the series, raising expectations for the upcoming episode.Meanwhile, Jang Na-ra married a cameraman six years younger than her in June 2022.(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube, 'nara0318' Instagram, SBS Good Partner)(SBS Star)