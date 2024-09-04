뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Jang Na-ra Says Filming 'Good Partner' Got Her Thinking, "Why Get Married?"
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Jang Na-ra Says Filming 'Good Partner' Got Her Thinking, "Why Get Married?"

Published 2024.09.04 18:33 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Jang Na-ra Says Filming 'Good Partner' Got Her Thinking, "Why Get Married?"
Actress Jang Na-ra talked about the gap she felt between the world of 'Good Partner' and her newlywed life.

On September 4, a clip from the upcoming episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' was released on its YouTube channel.

The clip featured a guest appearance by Choi Yuna, a divorce attorney and TV writer who wrote SBS' ongoing television series 'Good Partner'.

"What are individuals who have an affair outside their marriage like? How daring are they?", asked one of the hosts, entertainer Cho Sae Ho.

"They tend to be daring and plan their affairs meticulously. There's a thing called 'affair kit': two to three phones, multiple vehicles, and multiple dashcams.", said the attorney.

"It is possible for someone to have multiple affair partners when they are having an affair outside their marriage. A person with the most affair partners I've seen had six partners simultaneously.", Choi Yuna shared.
Jang Na-ra
Choi Yuna also talked about a shocking case of a newlywed couple where the wife, the husband, and the husband's mistress lived together for about two years.

"The case came up during my research on precedents. The husband told his wife that his mistress was his older sister, so the wife let the woman live with her and her husband. However, she later discovered that the woman was her husband's mistress.", she remarked.

The story left the two hosts, Cho Sae Ho and entertainer Yu Jae Seok, in shock.
Jang Na-ra
The clip included an interview with Jang Na-ra, the lead of 'Good Partner' who plays veteran attorney 'Cha Eun-kyung' with expertise in divorce law.

"While filming the series, I was constantly like, 'Why get married? You shouldn't have gotten married in the first place if you were going to be like that.'.", Jang Na-ra said.

"Many other cast members were livid as well. Between filming, they used to exclaim, 'What the hell? This character must be out of their mind!'."
Jang Na-ra
As a newlywed, Jang Na-ra said it was a disorienting experience to return home at the end of a day after shooting 'Good Partner'.

She said, "When I got home from being immersed in the situations in the series, there were moments when I flinched after affectionately greeting my husband, 'Honey!'."

"Fortunately, I'm doing great with my husband.", the actress added and smiled.

The clip ended when Jang Na-ra was about to share the most shocking line from the series, raising expectations for the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Jang Na-ra married a cameraman six years younger than her in June 2022.
Jang Na-ra
(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube, 'nara0318' Instagram, SBS Good Partner)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지