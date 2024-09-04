뉴스
[SBS Star] Handsome Fencer Oh Sang-wook Seen Lovestagramming with Japanese Model Haruka Toyoda
[SBS Star] Handsome Fencer Oh Sang-wook Seen Lovestagramming with Japanese Model Haruka Toyoda

Published 2024.09.04 17:28 View Count
[SBS Star] Handsome Fencer Oh Sang-wook Seen Lovestagramming with Japanese Model Haruka Toyoda
Olympic gold medalist fencer Oh Sang-wook, who gained attention for his great looks during the Paris Olympics, was spotted lovestagramming with Japanese model, Haruka Toyoda.

On September 2 episode of SBS' television show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny," Oh Sang-wook visited a fellew fencer Gu Bon-gil's house. 

While speaking with Gu Bon-gil and his wife, Oh Sang-wook revealed his type by saying, "I like girls who are tall and have a cool vibe. Being just pretty doesn't do it for me—they need to be cool. I guess you could say I'm into girls with a bit of a 'girl crush' vibe. I prefer someone with a strong, confident energy over someone who's more traditionally feminine." 

He went on, "I'm not someone who's on their phone much. Since I don't keep in touch often, I hope they can understand that. For me, being present in the moment is more important than constantly messaging my girlfriend."
Oh Sang-wook
Following this broadcast, rumors of a romantic relationship with Haruka Todoya, who had been speculated to be his girlfriend since last year, surfaced again.

Many speculated that Oh Sang-wook and Haruka Todoya were together, noting that they followed each other's Instagram, liked each other's posts, and exchanged affectionate and playful comments like "You're so beautiful," and "Yours is mine, mine is mine." 

However, these comments seem to have been deleted, as they are no longer visible.

It was also noted that Oh Sang-wook liked several of Haruka Todoya's posts from May last year until August this year, even during the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

Haruka Todoya's consistent visits to Korea since last year were also presented as evidence of their relationship.
Oh Sang-wook
Last November, when Oh Sang-wook appeared on fencer Kim Jun-ho's YouTube show, he revealed that he had a girlfriend.

Back then, Oh Sang-wook said, "I used to think I'd get married later, but after seeing you, Bon-gil, and Jung-hwan get married, I changed my mind. I used to say, 'Time to relax and have a drink' after a match, but I started noticing that your happiness looked different from mine. It suddenly made me think, 'What if I got married too?' I feel like it would bring a lot of stability."
Oh Sang-wook
(Credit= 'youquizontheblock' 'yohastagram' 'ohsu.o_o' Instagram, SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny, '준호말고준호' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
