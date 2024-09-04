[SBS Star] Song Da-hye ♥ Seo Dong-jin Share How They Felt When Asked to Join 'EXchange 3'

이미지 확대하기

Song Da-hye, formerly of K-pop girl group Bestie, and Seo Dong-jin, a former K-pop trainee, shared how they felt when they were asked to join the show.On September 3, Song Da-hye and Seo Dong-jin guested on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show "K Star Next Door 3."As the couple got together after the popular dating show "EXchange 3," the conversation naturally turned to the show itself.On "EXchange 3," ex-couples stay together at a shared house and go on various dates.At the end of their stay, they are asked to decide whether to rekindle their old flame or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show.Song Da-hye and Seo Dong-jin, who had been together for about 13 years, participated in the show and were matched with other people.However, they quickly ended those new relationships and reunited with each other.During the talk, Jonathan asked, "Your story was legendary. So, who got the offer to join the show first?Seo Dong-jin replied, "I think it was Da-hye who got the offer first," and Song Da-hye explained, "When the production team approached me, I tried my best to avoid them."Song Da-hye continued, "But they managed to meet up with Dong-jin, and they kept saying things like, 'We interviewed your ex, and he got emotional talking about you. Wouldn't you like to see him?' to me. Their words almost changed my mind about joining the show. It wasn't an easy decision though."Jonathan acknowledged, "I understand. It must have been tough for you, especially coming from the K-pop world. Revealing a 13-year relationship on TV is a big deal."Song Da-hye replied, "Yeah, I thought it was ridiculous, too. I kept telling them I didn't want to do it. But the production team kept persuading me. Since he was the only person I had ever dated, if he said no, I couldn't go on the show. So, I was just hoping he would speak up for me. At that time, we weren't even in touch with one another. He had actually blocked me, so I couldn't say anything to him myself."She added, "In the end, I went to the meeting, where I saw Dong-jin for the first time since our breakup. I ended up crying then, because it was genuinely the first time we had seen each other since we split up."(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'dahye0612' Instagram, TVING EXchange 3)(SBS Star)