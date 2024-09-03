[SBS Star] KISS OF LIFE NATTY Reveals Emotional Impact of Negative Feedback on Her Appearance

이미지 확대하기

NATTY of K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE revealed how she felt when she read a hate comment for the very first time.On August 30, NATTY guested on hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji's YouTube show.During their conversation, Lee Young Ji asked NATTY, "What is your dream?"NATTY shyly responded, "My dream is to continue growing, not just as NATTY of KISS OF LIFE, but also as an artist named NATTY, I want to keep growing and pushing my boundaries."In response, Lee Young Ji remarked, "You know what I noticed about KISS OF LIFE? You guys really don't seem like a new K-pop group, even though you are. Did all the members train for long?"NATTY shared, "I trained for 10 years, and JULIE trained for like 6 years. And I also participated in numerous survival audition shows before my debut."She continued, "My first-ever survival audition show was 'SIXTEEN.' To be honest with you, I didn't know anything at that time. I didn't know Korean well too. I was simply excited about being on the show, performing on stage."Then, NATTY surprised Lee Young Ji by revealing, "After the show ended, though, I became self-conscious about my appearance."NATTY explained, "Back then, since I didn’t know Korean, I would ask around about unfamiliar words I saw in online comments. When I asked what 'wakku' (a negative remark about one's face) meant, they were like, 'Oh, you don't need to know that word.' They clearly didn't want to tell me because they were worried that I might get hurt, but I didn't know that."She went on, "They eventually told me what it meant as I kept asking them why they couldn't tell me, but it turned out to be something very negative. I was so hurt by that. It made me feel even more self-conscious about my looks, especially since I was so young. I was 12 then."She bitterly added, "When I was on the next show, people kept commenting that my nose was big as well. I remember always looking up ways to make it slimmer."(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube)(SBS Star)