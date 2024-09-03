뉴스
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk's Drastic Weight Loss Noticed After LA Sightings with Influencer & Her Sister
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk's Drastic Weight Loss Noticed After LA Sightings with Influencer & Her Sister

Published 2024.09.03 16:30
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk's Drastic Weight Loss Noticed After LA Sightings with Influencer & Her Sister
Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE Labels, is gaining attention for his noticeably slimmer appearance.

On September 1, Bang Si-hyuk shared a photo on his Instagram, posing with HYBE Labels' boy group &TEAM. 

The photo was presumably taken after &TEAM's concert, which took place at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium on August 30 and 31.

In the photo, Bang Si-hyuk is smiling while standing among the &TEAM members, dressed casually in a white shirt and jeans.

What caught people's attention was his dramatically slimmer appearance, making him almost unrecognizable.
Bang Si-hyuk
Back on August 29, Bang Si-hyuk had shared a photo with the famous computer scientist Dr. Andrew Ng on his Instagram, which left a great number of people puzzled. 

This was because his appearance in that photo was so much slimmer compared to just three weeks prior, when he was spotted with Afreeca BJ Se Yeon and her older sister in Los Angeles, the United States. 

Some people have noted that the lines on the wall in the photo appear bent, leading to speculation that Bang Si-hyuk's slim figure might have been "photoshopped."

Seeing this new photo of Bang Si-hyuk, however, people are starting to believe that he has indeed lost a significant amount of weight. 
Bang Si-hyuk
It was less than a month ago when Bang Si-hyuk made headlines after being spotted with Se Yeon and her sister. 

At that time, curiosity about their relationship surged as Bang Si-hyuk was seen walking with them and taking photos on the streets of Beverly Hills.

HYBE Labels soon denied the speculation about a connection between Bang Si-hyuk and the sisters, but the rumors persisted.

Currently, many are speculating that his rapid weight loss might be due to stress from these events.
 
(Credit= 'I am WalKing' YouTube, 'hitmanb72' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
