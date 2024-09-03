[SBS Star] '43' Zo In Sung Talks About the Pressure from His Parents to Get Married

이미지 확대하기

Actor Zo In Sung opened up about the pressure he faces from his parents regarding marriage.On September 2, a new episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzanbro" was unveiled.At the end of this episode, they showed highlights of next week's show featuring Zo In Sung.Here, Shin Dong-yeob was seen praising Zo In Sung's looks as he entered the studio, saying, "Wow, you're seriously so good-looking, In Sung! I don't think the cameras do your appearance justice."To this, Zo In Sung humorously responded, "Yeah, it's pretty upsetting, I know."When the sub-host Jung Ho-chul joked, "You know, they say that ugly people die two years earlier," Zo In Sung responded with an indifferent expression, "Oh, really?"This comment made Shin Dong-yeob laugh and say, "Wait, did you guys all see that jerkish look on In Sung's face?" causing everyone to burst into laughter.Later, Zo In Sung also talked about the pressure from his parents regarding marriage.Zo In Sung stated, "Now that I'm at the age where people expect me to settle down, my parents keep asking if I'm not getting married or if I can't. They even joke, 'At least bring a child to us then!'"In response, Shin Dong-yeob called out, "Come on out, kid! It's okay," referring to Zo In Sung's (hypothetical) child.Zo In Sung playfully responded, "Yeah, it's fine. Come on out," matching Shin Dong-yeob's playful tone.But the actor concluded that marriage is not something that is in mind at the moment.Born in July 1981, Zo In Sung has just turned 43 years old.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)