뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '43' Zo In Sung Talks About the Pressure from His Parents to Get Married
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '43' Zo In Sung Talks About the Pressure from His Parents to Get Married

Published 2024.09.03 14:30 Updated 2024.09.03 14:31 View Count
[SBS Star] '43' Zo In Sung Talks About the Pressure from His Parents to Get Married
Actor Zo In Sung opened up about the pressure he faces from his parents regarding marriage.

On September 2, a new episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzanbro" was unveiled.

At the end of this episode, they showed highlights of next week's show featuring Zo In Sung.
Zzanbro
Here, Shin Dong-yeob was seen praising Zo In Sung's looks as he entered the studio, saying, "Wow, you're seriously so good-looking, In Sung! I don't think the cameras do your appearance justice."

To this, Zo In Sung humorously responded, "Yeah, it's pretty upsetting, I know."

When the sub-host Jung Ho-chul joked, "You know, they say that ugly people die two years earlier," Zo In Sung responded with an indifferent expression, "Oh, really?"

This comment made Shin Dong-yeob laugh and say, "Wait, did you guys all see that jerkish look on In Sung's face?" causing everyone to burst into laughter.
Zzanbro
Later, Zo In Sung also talked about the pressure from his parents regarding marriage.

Zo In Sung stated, "Now that I'm at the age where people expect me to settle down, my parents keep asking if I'm not getting married or if I can't. They even joke, 'At least bring a child to us then!'"

In response, Shin Dong-yeob called out, "Come on out, kid! It's okay," referring to Zo In Sung's (hypothetical) child. 

Zo In Sung playfully responded, "Yeah, it's fine. Come on out," matching Shin Dong-yeob's playful tone.

But the actor concluded that marriage is not something that is in mind at the moment. 
Zzanbro
Born in July 1981, Zo In Sung has just turned 43 years old. 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지