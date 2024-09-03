[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon-young Spotted in France Again; French K-Pop Fans Express Concern

이미지 확대하기

Singer Jung Joon-young was spotted in France again, raising French K-pop fans' concern.On August 31, a post was uploaded on X in French, "Ewww! Jung Joon-young is in Paris. Guys, I just saw him at Normal de Barbès. Be careful!"Two days later, on September 1, the same X user shared a picture of Jung Joon-young from behind, taken while he was standing with his friend at the store.There was also a cropped video of Jung Joon-young where he gave the X user, filming him, a death stare before turning his head away.In the video, he had shoulder-length hair and was dressed in casual, comfortable clothes.Many who saw this expressed concern, saying, "He is back in France? Why? Gosh... Be careful, everyone!" "Apparently, he wants to open a restaurant in Lyon, so he might be preparing for that right now. All girls in France should be extra careful!" "Please make sure to tell your friends who don't know about him," and more.In July of this year, Jung Joon-young was seen at a club in Lyon, where he was flirting and making out with some young girls.He mentioned to someone he met that day that he was heading to Switzerland the next day to look for a job, but ultimately, he said he was considering opening a Korean restaurant in Lyon.This person ended by warning everyone in France and Switzerland to be cautious, as Jung Joon-young, who goes by the name Jun and speaks basic French, might be around.Earlier reports indicated that Jung Joon-young's attempt to open a restaurant in Paris in 2018 was interrupted by the Burning Sun scandal in 2019.In 2019, Jung Joon-young was convicted and imprisoned for rape and for distributing videos of his sexual activities with women.He completed his 5-year sentence and was released in March of this year.(Credit= 'taewoOauoh' 'hobikookt' X, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)