[SBS Star] Super Junior SiWon Opens Up About Wanting a Supportive & Understanding Partner

On September 1 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Huh Young Man's Food Travel," SiWon and actress Jung In Sun joined as guests.
While sharing a meal at an outdoor restaurant, they naturally started talking about romantic relationships.
The host, Huh Young Man, asked SiWon, "So, you said that you're currently not in a relationship, right? Why do you think that is?"
SiWon responded to his question by saying, "You kind of make it sound like I have some issues!" then laughed. And he went on, "Or maybe I do."
To this, SiWon playfully responded, "What do you mean? You're not really helping me here!"
He then said, "I actually think timing is important when it comes to relationships."
Huh Young Man, however, warned him, saying, "At 38, you shouldn't be thinking about timing!"
In response, SiWon joked that he might be having indigestion because of Huh Young Man's comment.
When asked if he is looking for a woman like his mother, he humorously replied, "Actually, I deeply respect my mother as a woman. I've never met anyone quite like her. My father is incredibly lucky to have her, and I think she's lucky too, because I'm her son," making Huh Young Man and Jung In Sun laugh.
