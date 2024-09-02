[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Recalls B-Day Gift Byeon Woo-seok Gave Him During Struggling Early Days

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Hong Seok-chun shared his past episode with actor Byeon Woo-seok.On September 2, Hong Seok-chun guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show' hosted by comedian Park Myung-soo.During the show, Hong Seok-chun shared the criteria for inviting guests to his YouTube show 'Jewel Box', which garnered attention after Byeon Woo-seok guested."The guest should be a man who everyone would consider attractive. The things I value are how their eyes sparkle, the colors of their voices, and how they laugh.", the entertainer revealed."So, simply being good-looking isn't enough?", Park Myung-soo asked; "No, they need to be somewhat talented in their fields.", Hong Seok-chun replied.Mentioning that 'Jewel Box' has recently received an award, Hong Seok-chun talked about the show's popularity."I meet many people who watch my show when I travel to various Asian countries. The show is known to not only people in Korea but also people from other countries.", Hong Seok-chun proudly stated.When asked how Byeon Woo-seok had guested on his show, Hong Seok-chun replied, "I've known Woo-seok since he debuted as a model. When I was younger, I would throw my birthday party every year. Woo-seok always showed up and congratulated me.""He's very kind and sweet. When he was a model, I always told him to switch to acting. It took him some time to pursue acting since he was passionate about modeling. But after setting his mind to acting, he put in a lot of effort and eventually achieved his goal.", Hong Seok-chun fondly added.He resumed, "There's an episode I still can vividly remember; it was back when Woo-seok was a model and didn't have much money. He asked me what I'd like for my birthday, and I told him underwear. Then, he gifted me a set of three pieces. It was great since I love getting underwear as gifts."When Park Myung-soo asked him to get Byeon Woo-seok to guest on 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show', Hong Seok-chun playfully responded, "Well, I don't see why he would do that. I know this show is popular, but he should not be bothered getting involved with you, Park Myung-soo.""Radio is a live broadcast, you know. I might accidentally badmouth you here, Hong Seok-chun. I can bring anyone down if I fight tooth and nail.", Park Myung-soo jokingly remarked, causing Hong Seok-chun to burst into laughter.(Credit= 'KBS CoolFM' YouTube, 'byeonwooseok' 'tonyhong1004' Instagram)(SBS Star)