[SBS Star] "Are Things Cold Between You Two?" Mijoo Turns Silent When Asked about Song Bum-keun
Published 2024.09.02 14:49 View Count
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz remained tight-lipped when asked about her relationship with goalkeeper Song Bum-keun.

The August 31 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo' featured the cast members having a fun game.

They each wrote down questions, spun a pen, and whoever the pen pointed to had to pick out a question randomly and either answer it or face the consequence of eating a spicy chili pepper.

Model Joo Woo Jae picked a question that read, 'Do you think HAHA (singer)'s fashion look for today is crappy? Answer it by yes or no.'.

Joo Woo Jae confidently said yes, bringing laughter to everyone.
The next cast member the pen pointed at was actor Lee Yi Kyung; 'What do you think about HAHA's outfit choice today?', the question sparked another round of laughter in the room.

"He tried hard to look cool and trendy, but it didn't translate well into his look. In a word, it looks like crap.", Lee Yi Kyung playfully gave his answer.

Next up was hip-hop artist DIN DIN, and the question he chose was if actress Park Jin Joo currently had a boyfriend.

DIN DIN looked at the actress closely and jokingly replied, "Yes, she has one."
The pen spun once more and pointed at Mijoo.

The question she chose sparked a heated response as it revealed: 'Things between my lover and I are cold right now: yes or no?'

Mijoo, taken aback, rose to her feet and looked around at the production crew while the cast members diligently investigated the source of this evil question.

Between the two choices of giving an answer to the question or eating some spicy chili pepper, Mijoo declared, "I'll go for the chili pepper."
After Mijoo took a bite of the chili pepper, DIN DIN wondered, "Does choosing to have chili pepper over answering that question mean things are indeed cold between her and her boyfriend?"

"No, it means I'm not commenting on that.", Mijoo replied without further explanation, drawing the curiosity of the cast members.

Meanwhile, Mijoo confirmed her relationship with Song Bum-keun on April 18.
(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, 'bumkeun_song' 'queen.chu_s' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
