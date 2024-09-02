[SBS Star] "Are Things Cold Between You Two?" Mijoo Turns Silent When Asked about Song Bum-keun

The August 31 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo' featured the cast members having a fun game.
They each wrote down questions, spun a pen, and whoever the pen pointed to had to pick out a question randomly and either answer it or face the consequence of eating a spicy chili pepper.
Model Joo Woo Jae picked a question that read, 'Do you think HAHA (singer)'s fashion look for today is crappy? Answer it by yes or no.'.
Joo Woo Jae confidently said yes, bringing laughter to everyone.
"He tried hard to look cool and trendy, but it didn't translate well into his look. In a word, it looks like crap.", Lee Yi Kyung playfully gave his answer.
Next up was hip-hop artist DIN DIN, and the question he chose was if actress Park Jin Joo currently had a boyfriend.
DIN DIN looked at the actress closely and jokingly replied, "Yes, she has one."
The question she chose sparked a heated response as it revealed: 'Things between my lover and I are cold right now: yes or no?'
Mijoo, taken aback, rose to her feet and looked around at the production crew while the cast members diligently investigated the source of this evil question.
Between the two choices of giving an answer to the question or eating some spicy chili pepper, Mijoo declared, "I'll go for the chili pepper."
"No, it means I'm not commenting on that.", Mijoo replied without further explanation, drawing the curiosity of the cast members.
Meanwhile, Mijoo confirmed her relationship with Song Bum-keun on April 18.
(SBS Star)